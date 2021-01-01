पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दी गई सलाह:साइकिल चलाने से रोगों से बच सकते हैं : डॉ. सुनील

सीतामढ़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • फिट इंडिया कार्यक्रम के तहत दी गई सलाह

फिट इंडिया कार्यक्रम के तहत मंगलवार को लोगों से फिट रहने को लेकर जागरूक किया गया। गैर संचारी रोग पदाधिकारी डॉ. सुनील कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि फिट रहने के लिए साइकिल का इस्तेमाल करना बहुत जरूरी है। साइकिल चलाकर कई रोगों की रोकथाम की जा सकती है। साइकिलिंग व्यायाम है, और इसे चलाने के लिए पैडल का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। जिससे पिंडली व जांघों की मांसपेशियां को मजबूत होती है। बच्चों को नियमित साइकिल चलाने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया जाना चाहिए। इससे उनकी हड्डी और मांसपेशियों स्वस्थ रहती है। यह मांसपेशियों को लचीला बनाता है। साइकिल चलाने से ह्रदय स्वस्थ रहता है। वहीं मधुमेह को साइकिल चलाने जैसे व्यायाम कर नियंत्रित किया जा सकता है। जबकि साइकिलिंग शरीर की ऊर्जा को बढ़ाने में मदद करता है। साथ ही यह तनाव को कम करने में मददगार है। नियमित साइकिलिंग करने से मोटापा भी कम होता है। साथ ही वजन को नियंत्रित रखने में मदद मिलती है।
साइकिल चलाने के दौरान सुरक्षा का रखें ख्याल: डॉ. सुनील ने बताया कि साइकिल चलाते समय अच्छी तरह कपड़े पहनना जरुरी है। ढ़ीले कपड़े पहन कर साइकिल नहीं चलाना चाहिए। साइकिल चलाते समय साथ में अधिक मात्रा में जूस या पानी जरुर रखना चाहिए।

