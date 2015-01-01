पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:कोरोना के संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए युवाओं ने दिखाई तत्परता कहा- मास्क के उपयोग को लेकर अब लोगों को करेंगे जागरूक

सीतामढ़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • सरकार से मास्क की अनिवार्यता लागू करने की अपील की गई, कठोर दंड का प्रावधान भी जरूरी
  • रिकवरी रेट अच्छा होने के बावजूद ढील की गुंजाइश नहीं, थोड़ी सी लापरवाही भी भारी पड़ेगी

विश्व में कोरोना संक्रमण का कहर दिनों-दिन बढ़ता जा रहा है। अब तक वैक्सीन को धरातल पर उतारने में दुनिया की सभी सरकारें विफल रही हैं। ऐसे में मास्क के अलावा कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव का कोई दूसरा विकल्प नहीं है।

दैनिक भास्कर द्वारा कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते प्रभाव को देखते हुए लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है, अभियान की पुन: शुरुआत की गई है। इसमें कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की आशंका से बचाव के लिए लोगों को मास्क के साथ ही सोशल दूरी बनाकर रखने के लिए जागरूक किया जा रहा है।

मास्क के प्रति लापरवाही स्वयं और समाज के लिए भी आत्मघाती होगी

राम बालक राठौर ने भास्कर के पहल की सराहना करते कहा कि मास्क के प्रति लापरवाही स्वयं व समाज के लिए आत्मघाती है। हमें स्वयं के साथ ही समाज को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए मास्क पहनने की जरूरत है। ब्रजेश कुमार ने कहा कि प्रदेश में भले ही रिकवरी रेट अच्छा है, लेकिन सतर्कता जरूरी है।

उद्धव कुमार ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण दूर रखने के लिए हमें समाज के सभी सदस्यों को मास्क पहनने के लिए प्रेरित करना होगा। संकल्प सभा में गौरव कुमार, अंशुमन कुमार, रामप्रकाश गुप्ता, साजन कुमार, भोला कुमार, पप्पू पासवान आदि ने भी विचार रखे।

