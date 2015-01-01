पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:पांडेय टोला के पास टूटी सड़क दे रही खतरे को दावत

सुगौलीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सड़क क्षतिग्रस्त होने से चार पहिया वाहनों का आवागमन प्रभावित, बाढ़ के कारण हो गई थी क्षतिग्रस्त

नगर के बहुरुपिया सरगम सिनेमा हॉल मुख्य पथ के पाण्डेय टोला के समीप टूटी सड़क खतरा को दावत दे रही है। सड़क क्षतिग्रस्त होने से चार पहिया वाहनों का आवागमन प्रभावित है। इस साल आई बाढ़ के कारण वहां सड़क टूट गई थी। जिससे चार पहिया वाहनों का आवागमन पूरी तरह से बंद हो गया है। यहां टूटी सड़क को बाइक पार करना भी मुश्किल हो गया है। जिससे राहगीरों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। अति व्यस्ततम मार्ग के क्षतिग्रस्त होने से लोगों को काफी दूरी का सफर कर मुख्य बजार सुगौली एवं स्टेशन पर जाना पड़ रहा है। इस मार्ग से अधिकांशतः नगर के बहुरुपिया, कुरुमटोला, कन्हियार सहित प्रखंड के भटहां, श्रीपुर आदि गांव के लोग सरगम सिनेमा रोड होते हुए मुख्य बजार और प्रखंड कार्यालय जाते हैं।

वहीं चीनी मिल रोड के जर्जर होने के कारण भी मुख्यालय जाने के लिए लोग इसी मार्ग से यात्रा करते हैं। लेकिन उक्त जगह सड़क क्षतिग्रस्त होने से राहगीरों की परेशानी बढ़ गई है। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि उक्त टूटी जगह को पार करने के दौरान कई बाइक चालक गिरकर चोटिल हो गए है। इसके अगल बगल के लोग काफी दूरी तय कर सुगौली पहुंचते हैं। जिससे राहगीरों को अधिक समय जया करना पड़ रहा है। स्थानीय डीके आजाद, कबीर पटेल, योगी पुरी आदि ने बताया कि सड़क क्षतिग्रस्त होने से आवाजाही में भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। जहां चार पहिया वाहनों उक्त टूटी जगह को पार करने के दौरान वाहन चालकों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है।

