चुनावी सभा:‘एनडीए की सरकार विकास के लिए कटिबद्ध, गरीब के घर में पहुंचाया गैस’

सुगौली/ घोड़ासहन/ चिरैया3 घंटे पहले
घोड़ासहन में निरहुआ की सभा में उपस्थित लोगों की भीड़। इस दौरान लोगों ने न तो मास्क पहने थे और ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन किया।
  • सुगौली के एनडीए प्रत्याशी रामचन्द्र सहनी के पक्ष में एसपी नायक महाविद्यालय में चुनावी सभा का आयोजन

तीसरे चरण के लिए भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष संजय जायसवाल व भोजपुरी सीने स्टार दिनेश लाल यादव निरहुआ ने संबोधित किया। उन्होंने कहा कि एनडीए की सरकार विकास के लिए कटिबद्ध है। गरीब के घर में गैस, हर घर बिजली, शौचालय आदि महत्वपूर्ण कार्य नरेन्द्र मोदी की देन है। सुगौली के एनडीए प्रत्याशी रामचन्द्र सहनी के पक्ष में एसपी नायक महाविद्यालय में आयोजित चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने एनडीए घटक दल के भीआईपी के प्रत्याशी रामचन्द्र सहनी को जिताने की अपील की। भोजपुरी स्टार दिनेश लाल यादव निरहुआ ने अपने गाना सुगौली का भरोसा है, एनडीए को जिताना है, सहयोगी पार्टी के चुनाव चिह्न नाव छाप पर बटन दबाना है। एनडीए प्रत्याशी को भारी बहुमत से जीताने का अपील की। सभा को एनडीए प्रत्याशी रामचन्द्र सहनी, विधान पार्षद बबलू गुप्ता, वीआईपी जिलाध्यक्ष अशोक सहनी, जदयू नेता शारदा नंद सहनी, भाजपा नेता राम गोपाल खण्डेलवाल, विकास शर्मा, अखिलेश गुप्ता, शैलेन्द्र मिश्र, विजय जायसवाल, नईम खां, अंकुर चौधरी, रूबी श्रीवास्तव, रामएकबाल प्रसाद, गंगा राम, संजय पांडेय, महेश मिश्र, अशोक झा, संजय संजय संजू, तप्पू झा, दुर्गा प्रसाद आदि ने संबोधित किया।

लालबाबू प्रसाद गुप्ता को जिताने की अपील

चिरैया के शिकारगंज जयनारायण पूरी उच्च विद्यालय के खेल मैदान में मंगलवार को भाजपा के जनसभा में भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सह बेतिया सांसद ने कहा कि पिछले 15 सालों में जो बिहार के साथ दशा हुई है उसका कहीं ना कहीं कांग्रेस और राजद का बहुत बड़ा हाथ है। पूरे बिहार में जंगलराज और भ्रष्टाचार गढ़ बना हुआ था। इन्होंने चिरैया विधानसभा से भाजपा प्रत्याशी लालबाबू प्रसाद गुप्ता को वोट देकर भारी मतों से विजई बनाने की अपील की। मौके पर अनिल बैठा, सुनील गुप्ता, पूर्व मुखिया गोपाल शर्मा ,सोनेलाल साह,कमलेश्वर कुमार सिंह, टुनटुन सिंह ,विकास सिंह ,श्री भगवान साह सहित हजारों क लोग उपस्थित थे।

पटना से चम्पारण आवे में पहिले 4 बेर गाड़ी पंचर होखे, अब एनडीए सरकार में एको बार पंचर ना होला
घोड़ासहन स्थानीय जेएलएनएम कॉलेज के खेल मैदान में मंगलवार को ढाका विधानसभा क्षेत्र के भाजपा प्रत्याशी पवन जायसवाल के समर्थन में भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ. संजय जायसवाल व भोजपुरी सिने सुपर स्टार दिनेश लाल यादव निरहुआ ने जनसभा को संबोधित किया। सभा मे हजारों की भीड़ को संबोधित करते भोजपुरी सीने स्टार निरहुआ ने कहा कि पटना से चम्पारण आवे में पहिले चार बेर गाड़ी पंचर होखे, अब एनडीए सरकार में एको बार गाड़ी पंचर ना होला। उन्होंने कहा कि मोदी और नीतीश कुमार के सरकार बनाई लोगन। बिहार के विकास में और तेजी आई। भाजपा है, तो भरोसा है। भाजपा विकास की राजनीतिक करती है। बिहार में विकास की रफ्तार बढ़ाना है तो एक बार फिर से नीतीश जी की सरकार बनानी ही पड़ेगी। दोनों नेताओं ने एनडीए प्रत्याशी पवन जायसवाल के हाथ उठा पक्ष में मतदान करने की लोगों से अपील की।

