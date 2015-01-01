पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:चुनाव में कुछ एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं के भीतरघात और उनके दल विरोधी कार्य से रामचन्द्र सहनी की हार हुई

सुगौली4 घंटे पहले
  • चुनाव में हार के कारण पर हुई चर्चा }एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक में विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर की गई समीक्षा

जीआर सत्कार सदन में रविवार को एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक पूर्व विधायक सह एनडीए प्रत्याशी रामचन्द्र सहनी के उपस्थित में रविवार को आयोजित की गई। बैठक में प्रमुख कार्यकर्ताओं ने हिस्सा लिया। बैठक में मुख्य रुप से विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम को लेकर समीक्षा किया गया। चुनाव में हार का आकलन किया गया।

इसके साथ हीं पराजय के कारणों का आकलन किया गया। बैठक में उपस्थित सभी भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने अपने अपने पंचायत व क्षेत्र की स्थिति अवगत कराते हुए अपना अपना विचार व्यक्त किया। वहीं चुनाव कुछ एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं के भीतरघात एवं उनके द्वारा दल विरोधी कार्य करने को लेकर आवश्यक चर्चा की गई।

मौके पर मौजूद पूर्व विधायक रामचन्द्र सहनी ने उपस्थित कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि आपलोग चुनाव में हुई हार से हतोत्साहित नही हो। हम हमेशा आपलोगों के साथ खड़ा रहूंगा। पार्टी और कार्यकर्ताओं के प्रति मेरी जिम्मेवारी बढ़ी है। पन्द्रह वर्षों से मैं हमेशा आप सबों के साथ खड़ा रहा। आगे भी आप सभी कार्यकर्ताओं के दुख - सुख में शामिल रहूंगा। चुनाव हारने का मतलब हतोत्साह होना नही है।

उन्होंने कहा कि आप जैसे समर्पित एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं के कारण इतना ज्यादा मत प्राप्त हुआ है। बैठक में मुख्य रुप से भाजपा के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष शैलेन्द्र मिश्र, भाजपा नेता रामगोपाल खंडेलवाल, राम एकबाल प्रसाद, विकास शर्मा, संजय संजू, संजय पाण्डेय, नईम खां, अंकुर चौधरी, विजय जायसवाल, अशोक झा, तपू झा, शंभू गुप्ता, दुर्गा प्रसाद, महेश मिश्रा आदि मौजूद थे।

