स्व.मलय बनर्जी मेमोरियल क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट:रॉक स्टार क्रिकेट क्लब ने चंपारण क्रिकेट क्लब को हराया

सुगौली2 घंटे पहले
  • रॉक स्टार क्रिकेट क्लब की टीम ने 142 रन व चंपारण क्रिकेट क्लब की टीम ने 90 रन बनाए

ईस्ट चम्पारण डिस्ट्रिक्ट क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन के तत्वावधान में नगर के एमजेके स्टेडियम में आयोजित स्व.मलय बनर्जी मेमोरियल क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट लीग मैच के पांचवें दिन का खेल मंगलवार को रॉक स्टार क्रिकेट क्लब बनाम चंपारण क्रिकेट क्लब के बीच खेला गया। जिसमें रॉक स्टार क्रिकेट क्लब की टीम विजेता रहा। टॉस जीत कर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए रॉक स्टार क्रिकेट क्लब ने 20 ओवर में 7 विकेट खोकर 142 रन बनाए। जबाब में उतरी चंपारण क्रिकेट क्लब ने 16.4 ओवर में मात्र 90 रन बना कर ऑल ऑउट हो गई। मैन ऑफ द मैच का पुरस्कार प्रवीण कुमार को दिया गया। जिन्होंने 4 ओवर में 22 रन देकर 4 विकेट झटका। वहीं चंपारण क्रिकेट क्लब के गेंदबाज मुकेश ने 4 ओवर में 21 रन दे कर 3 विकेट लिया। मैच में अम्पायर की भूमिका डिस्ट्रिक्ट पैनल के अभिषेक कुमार व अनमोल कुमार ने निभाया जबकिस्कोरर की भूमिका में राशिद बेग रहे। मौके पर मीडिया प्रभारी प्रीतेश रंजन, ग्राउंड प्रभारी मो.रुस्तम, नेसार अहमद, दूरबीन सहनी, विवेक कुमार गुप्ता, फरीद आलम, हरिओम, राहुल कुमार, अच्छेलाल, विकाश सहित बड़ी संख्या में दर्शक मौजूद थे।

क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट के उद्घाटन मैच में अहीरोलिया की टीम ने जमुनिया जेसॉली टीम को किया पराजित

प्रखण्ड के अहिरौलिया पंचायत सरकार भवन के खेल मैदान में चौका छक्का क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का मंगलवार को विधिवत शुभारंभ हुआ। प्रमुख पति व पूर्व मुखिया सजावल राम, मुखिया पति संजय साह ने संयुक्त रूप से फीता काटकर इसका उद्घाटन किया। इस मैच की विशेषता यह है कि मैच में सिर्फ़ चौका और छक्का का ही खेला जा सकेगा। खिलाड़ियो को संबोधित करते हुए सजावल राम ने कहा कि पढ़ाई के साथ साथ खेल भी जीवन मे बहुत जरूरी होता है। खेल से दिल और दिमाग तरोताजा रहता है। बल्कि खेल हमें अनुशासन सिखाता है।

संजय साह ने कहा कि खेल में हार जीत होती रहती है। इसलिए हार से निराश और जीत से ज्यादा उत्साहित नही होना चाहिए। अवनीश सिंह, मैनेजर यादव ने खिलाड़ियों का हौसला बढ़ाते हुए कहा कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के बच्चे भी अगर लगन से खेल खेले तो वह भी बड़े खिलाड़ी बन कर अपने गांव और देश का नाम रौशन कर सकते हैं। इससे पूर्व 12 ओवर के इस उद्घाटन मैच में टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए जेसीसी जमुनिया जसौली टीम ने 12 ओवर में 35 रन ही बना सकी।

लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी अहिरौलिया की टीम महज 7 ओवर में ही 38 रन बनाकर मैच अपने नाम कर लिया। टूर्नामेंट के एम्पायर के रुप में विनय कुमार, पंकज कुमार साह थे। मैच उद्घोषक मनी पटेल सहित बड़ी संख्या में दर्शक के आलावे संतोष पटेल, रामबोध पटेल, रामअनुप राम, रामजी पटेल, योगेन्द्र साह, सुमन पटेल, हरि साह, रंजीत कुमार, चुमन ठाकुर, विनय गुप्ता, अंशु कुमार, आशीष कुमार, विशाल कुमार, अभिषेक कुमार, अनुज कुमार, अभिजीत कुमार, रवि किशन कुमार, अंकित कुमार आदि मौजूद थे।

