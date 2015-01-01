पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुरक्षा व्यवस्था:आदर्श मतदान केंद्र सज धजकर तैयार चाक-चौबंद रहेगी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था

सुगौली4 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड के कुल 217 मतदान केन्द्रों पर मतदान होगा। प्रखंड के 217 मतदान केंद्रों पर 149211 मतदाता प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला करेंगे। इनमें पुरुष मतदाता 79052, महिला मतदाता 70152 और 07 थर्ड जेंडर मतदाता शामिल है। वहीं बीआरसी परिसर स्थित राजकीय मध्य विद्यालय सुगौली बालक में स्थित मतदान केंद्र संख्या 201,201क और 202,202 क को आदर्श मतदान केंद्र के रूप में घोषित किया गया है। जिसे आकर्षक रुप से सजाया गया है। वहीं शांतिपूर्ण मतदान कराने को लेकर सभी संवेदनशील, अति संवेदनशील तथा वेबरेबुल बूथों पर अर्द्धसैनिक बलों की तैनाती की गई है।

इस बाबत थानाध्यक्ष विवेक जायसवाल ने बताया कि इसके लिए भी पुलिस अधिकारियों के नेतृत्व में अलग अलग टीम का गठन किया गया है। बीडीओ सरोज कुमार बैठा ने बताया कि सुरक्षा के दृष्टिकोण से बूथों का विभाजन किया गया है। मतदान हर हालत में स्वच्छ व निश्पक्ष रुप में होगा। जहां भयमुक्त मतदान कराने को सुरक्षा व्यवस्था चाक चौबंद की गई है।

