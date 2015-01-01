पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान चौपाल:कृषि बिल से एक देश एक कृषि बाजार को मिलेगा बढ़ावा : कृषि समन्वयक

ताजपुरएक घंटा पहले
किसान चौपाल में मौजूद किसान।
  • प्राैद्याेगिकी प्रबंध अभिकरण द्वारा मानपुरा पंचायत में कार्यक्रम का किया गया आयाेजन

प्रखंड क्षेत्र की मानपुरा पंचायत के गद्दोपुर स्थित पुस्तकालय भवन के परिसर में कृषि प्राैद्याेगिकी प्रबंध अभिकरण समस्तीपुर द्वारा पैक्स अध्यक्ष सचिदानंद सिंह की अध्यक्षता में किसान चौपाल कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया।

कार्यक्रम का संचालन सहायक तकनीकी प्रबंधक मारुत नंदन शुक्ला ने किया। किसानों को संबोधित करते हुए कृषि समन्वयक पंकज कुमार ने नए कृषि बिल पर विस्तार से चर्चा करते हुए किसानों को बताया कि कृषि क्षेत्र में सुधार एवं किसानों को शशक्तिकरण के लिए केंद्र सरकार द्वारा नए कृषि बिल लाए गए है जो किसानों के लिए हितकर है।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस बिल के तहत किसान को मंडी के बाहर फसल को बेचने की आजादी होगी। फसल की बिक्री पर किसी तरह का शुल्क नहीं लगेगा। किसान अपनी फसल को देश के किसी हिस्से में, किसी भी बाजार में मनचाही कीमत पर बेच सकेंगे, जिससे किसानों को बिचौलियों के मकड़जाल से मुक्ति मिलेगी।

साथ ही न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य (एमएसपी) पर कोई प्रभाव नहीं पड़ेगा। किसान अपने उत्पाद एमएसपी पर बेच सकते है। वहीं पेमेन्ट की शर्तें तय करने और विवाद के निपटारे के लिए एसडीएम स्तर के अधिकारी या उनके द्वारा नियुक्त कमेटी अधिकृत होंगे।

कृषि समन्वयक ने नए कृषि बिल पर चर्चा की

निर्यात काे मिलेगा बढ़ावा, कीमत भी बढ़ेगा

कृषि समन्वयक ने कहा कि नए कृषि बिल में अनुबन्ध पर आधारित खेती होगी । इससे कृषि में निर्यात को बढ़ावा मिलेगा, प्रॉसेसिंग बढ़ेगा, कीमत भी बढ़ेगा,अच्छी क्वालिटी एंड फिक्स्ड क्वांटिटी मिलेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि आत्म निर्भर कृषि से ही आत्म निर्भर भारत का निर्माण होगा । जब तक हमारे देश के किसान आत्म निर्भर नहीं होंगे तब तक आत्म निर्भर भारत का निर्माण करना शंसय है। किसानों के फायदे के लिए कृषि बिल जरूरी है।

कार्यक्रम में किसान सलाहकार संतोष कुमार झा, सुनील कुमार सिंह, उप मुखिया दीपक कुमार सिंह, पूर्व मुखिया अजित कुमार राय, कृषक अफरोज अहमद, चन्द्रदेव राय, अमन कुमार, मो.रुस्तम, चंदेश्वर राय, अरविंद कुमार, मो. सकील मो. रेयाज, मो.शफी, राम प्रसाद राय समेत कई किसानो ने भाग लिया।

