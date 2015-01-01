पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुर्घटना:अनियंत्रित बाइक ईंट ढेर से टकराई, युवक की मौत

उजियारपुर12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उजियारपुर|थाना क्षेत्र की भगवानपुर देसुआ पंचायत के बालू टोला के पास बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर ईंटों की ढेर में टकरा जाने से बाइक सवार युवक की मौत गुरुवार देर संध्या हो गई। मृतक की पहचान भगवानपुर देसुआ वार्ड एक निवासी शंकर ठाकुर का पुत्र संतोष ठाकुर (25 वर्ष) के रूप में की गई है। घटना के संबंध में बताया गया है कि मृतक अपनी बाइक से गांव में ही कहीं जा रहा था। इसी दौरान उसका बाईक अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क किनारे रखे गए ईंट का ढ़ेर से जा टकराया। युवक के सर पर गहरी चोट लगी और घटना स्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस उजियारपुर थाना के एसआई एस खलको तथा एएसआई अनिल शर्मा ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंव्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां, उन्होंने अब तक बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें