पेट्रोलिंग:एसएसबी, बिहार पुलिस और वन विभाग ने की जॉइंट पेट्रोलिंग

वाल्मीकि नगर3 घंटे पहले
वाल्मीकि नगर के गंडक बराज स्थित एसएसबी 21 वी वाहिनी ए कंपनी के इंस्पेक्टर कालिदास बाल्मीकि नगर थानाध्यक्ष अर्जुन कुमार और वन विभाग के फॉरेस्टर विजय कुमार पाठक के नेतृत्व में आज सुबह 8:30 बजे से 10:30 बजे तक जॉइंट पेट्रोलिंग किया गया। यह पेट्रोलिंग गंडक बराज के चेक पोस्ट से लेकर बीटीआर के 6नंबर ठोकर तक चलाई गई। एसएसबी 21 वी वाहिनी गंडक बराज के इंस्पेक्टर कालिदास ने बताया की बाल्मीकि नगर का क्षेत्र अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा से जुड़ा हुआ है।

और विधानसभा का चुनाव 7 नवंबर को होना है इसे देखते हुए एसएसबी ने बिहार पुलिस और वन विभाग के सहयोग से अंतर्राष्ट्रीय सीमा क्षेत्र में लगातार पेट्रोलिंग कर रही है ताकि सुरक्षा में किसी प्रकार की कोई कमी ना रह पाए। उन्होंने कहा कि जंगली क्षेत्र होने के कारण इस क्षेत्र में एसएसबी और बिहार पुलिस निगरानी कर रही है। इसी के तहत आज एसएसबी ने बिहार पुलिस के साथ-साथ वन विभाग के अधिकारियों एवं वन कर्मियों को भी इस ज्वाइंट पेट्रोलिंग में शामिल करने का निर्णय लिया था क्योंकि बीटीआर के क्षेत्रों की विशेष जानकारी वन विभाग को रहती है।

