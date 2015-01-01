पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जलकर राख:बखरी बुजुर्ग में बिजली के शार्ट सर्किट से सात घर जलकर राख

विद्यापतिनगरएक घंटा पहले
मुसरीघरारी थाना क्षेत्र बखरी बुजुर्ग पंचायत में बिजली के शार्ट सर्किट से 7 घर जलकर राख हो गया। इसमें लाखों रुपए की क्षति होने की बात बताई गई है। घटना के संबंध में ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि बखरी बुजुर्ग पंचायत के पासवान टोला में घर के ऊपर से 11 हजार की बिजली तार गुजर रही है। इसमें अचानक शार्ट सर्किट हुआ और आग का चिंगारी घर पर गिर गया। देखते ही देखते आग विकराल रूप ले लिया। जब तक ग्रामीण आग पर काबू पाते तब तक आग की चपेट में 7 घर आ गए।

घर में रखे अन्न, वस्त्र, बर्तन सहित अन्य उपस्कर समान जलकर पूरी तरह राख हो गया। इसमें किसी तरह के जानमाल की क्षति होने की सूचना नहीं है। ग्रामीणों के अथक प्रयास पर करीब 1 घंटे बाद ग्रामीणों द्वारा निजी पंपसेट चलाकर एवं अग्नि विभाग को सूचित कर दो दमकल बुलाकर आग पर काबू पाया गया। अग्नि पीड़ित परिवार में शिवचंद्र पासवान, अशोक पासवान, संतोष पासवान, बसंत पासवान, शिबू पासवान, नागेंद्र पासवान, शिबू पासवान के नाम शामिल हैं। ग्रामीणों द्वारा घटना की जानकारी सीओ को दे दी गई है। सीओ विजय कुमार तिवारी ने बताया कि जांचोपरांत सभी अग्नि पीड़ित परिवारों को सरकारी स्तर से मिलने वाले सुविधा मुहैया करा दी जाएगी।

आग लगने से एक घर जलकर राख
थाना क्षेत्र के कांचा वार्ड दो के विदेश राय का झोपड़ीनुमा घर शुक्रवार की संध्या अगलगी की घटना में जलकर राख हो गया। घटना के वक्त घर के सदस्य पास के छठ घाट पर थे। घर से आग की निकल रही तेज लपट को देख आस पास के लोगों से शोर शराबा किया। ग्रामीणों की मदद से आग को बुझाया गया। अगलगी में पूरा घर जलकर राख हो गया। गृहस्वामी के मुताबिक घर में पचास हजार रुपए सहित बर्तन,कपड़े व फर्नीचर नष्ट हो गया।

