निरीक्षण:बीडीओ ने किया साम्रागी वितरण स्थल का निरीक्षण

वारिसनगर4 घंटे पहले
वारिसनगर विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर प्रखंड कार्यालय स्थित पंचायत समिति भवन में नियंत्रण कक्ष बनाया गया है। बीडीओ सह निर्वाची पदाधिकारी अजमल परवेज ने बताया कि नियंत्रण कक्ष मे आठ टेबल लगाया गया है। इसमें 3 टेबल वारिसनगर, 3 टेबल खानपुर व 2 टेबल शिवाजी नगर के लिए लगाया गया है। वहीं बीडीओ ने प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित हाई स्कूल वारिसनगर मे बनाए गए सामग्री वितरण स्थल का निरीक्षण किया। साथ ही सभी कर्मी को निर्देश दिया कि हेल्पडेस्क स्थापित कर साइनेज बोर्ड लगाएंगे।

