समारोहपूर्वक विदाई:पीएचसी परिसर में रिटायर्ड कर्मियों को समारोहपूर्वक विदाई दी गई

वारिसनगर2 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित पीएचसी परिसर में बुधवार को सेवानिवृत कर्मियों के सम्मान मे विदाई सह सम्मान समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। सम्मान समारोह को संबोधित करते हुए सेवानिवृत डाॅ. सुधीर कुमार ने कहा कि जीवन से मुक्ति का मार्ग व्यक्ति व समाज की सेवा है। इसका अवसर ऊपर वाले ने चिकित्सा कर्मियों को दिए हैं। सिर्फ हमें सेवा भाव से उसकी सेवा करनी चाहिए । समारोह की अध्यक्षता प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ रामचन्द्र महतो तथा संचालन डॉ धुरंधर सिंह ने किया । इससे पूर्व समारोह की शुरुआत स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र परिवार की ओर से डॉ सुधीर कुमार, डॉ महेश प्रसाद, एएनएम आशामणी चौधरी, रेणु कुमारी, मंजू देवी, कुमारी नीलम, रंजना सिन्हा, परिधापक अब्दुल सत्तार व चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी रामविनय पासवान को पाग, चादर, माला व अंग वस्त्र से सम्मानित कर विदाई गीत गाकर किया गया । मौके पर प्रखंड प्रमुख रामा साह, वरीय लिपिक रमेश कुमार कौशल, श्याम सुन्दर प्रसाद, कुमारी पुनम कर्ण, संयुक्त कुमारी, विनय कुमार जायसवाल, शैलेन्द्र कुमार सिन्हा, मो रजी अहमद, पुनीता कुमारी आदि मौजूद थे।

