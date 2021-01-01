पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Gaya Rape Case Update | 13 Year Old Girl Raped In Gaya District, Accused Handed Over To Bihar Police

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गया के फतेहपुर में नाबालिग के साथ रेप:दिल्ली से विधवा की 2 बेटियों को लेकर आया था, एक के साथ की घिनौनी हरकत

गयाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिल्ली के नरेला से सगी बहनों को लेकर आया था गांव। (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - Dainik Bhaskar
दिल्ली के नरेला से सगी बहनों को लेकर आया था गांव। (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
  • आरोपी को ग्रामीणों ने पीटा, पुलिस को सौंपा
  • पीड़िता की कराई जा रही है मेडिकल जांच

गया जिले के फतेहपुर थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव में 13 वर्षीय बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म का मामला उजागर हुआ है। जानकारी मिलने के बाद ग्रामीणों ने आरोपी को पकड़ लिया, इसके बाद जमकर धुनाई कर पुलिस को सौंप दिया। आरोपी शख्स दिल्ली के नरेला से दो सगी बहनों को झांसा में लेकर गांव आया था। इसके बाद बड़ी बहन के साथ शुक्रवार की रात दुष्कर्म को अंजाम दिया, पीड़िता की उम्र 13 साल है।

ग्रामीणों ने आरोपी को पकड़ा

बच्ची के रोने की आवाज सुनकर ग्रामीणों को इस बारे में भनक लगी। शनिवार की सुबह लोगों ने बच्ची से पूछताछ की। इस दौरान पीड़िता ने आपबीती सुनाई। इसके बाद गुस्से में ग्रामीणों ने आरोपी को पकड़ लिया। उसे पहले घर से बाहर निकाला, फिर जमकर धुनाई कर दी। इसके बाद फतेहपुर थाने की पुलिस को सौंप दिया। फतेहपुर थाने ने इसकी सूचना महिला थाने को दी। महिला थानाध्यक्ष रवि रंजना ने आरोपी के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है। पीड़िता की मेडिकल जांच कराई जा रही है। महिला थानाध्यक्ष रवि रंजना ने बताया कि दोनों बहनों के पिता नहीं हैं। मां विधवा है। आरोपी शख्स दिल्ली में उस महिला के पास ही रहता था। महिला को विश्वास में लेकर दोनों बच्चियों को लेकर गांव चला आया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीप सिद्धू ने कहा- परिवार को न परेशान करें; सबूत जुटाकर दो दिन बाद पुलिस के सामने पेश हो जाऊंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser