पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • 140 Bullets And 4 Magazines Looted From Munger Purab Sarai Police Station During Protests

मुंगेर:बैरक से भागे सिपाही तो बैग-बक्से से 140 कारतूस, चार मैगजीन लूट ले गए उपद्रवी

पटना25 मिनट पहलेलेखक: अमित जायसवाल
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुंगेर का पूरब सराय थाना जहां से लूट हुई है।
  • मुंगेर में गुरुवार को हुए उपद्रव में थानों के अंदर से हुई है कारतूस और मैगज़ीन की लूट

मुंगेर में गुरुवार को उपद्रवियों ने पुलिस की गाड़ियां और थाना व चौकियां जलाने के साथ ही सैप जवानों को भगाते हुए उनके सामान भी लूट लिए। अन्य सामानों के साथ उपद्रवियों ने 140 कारतूस और चार मैगजीन भी लूट लिया। सैप के जिन जवानों से यह लूट हुई और जिन बैग-बक्से से उपद्रवी यह सामान लूटकर ले गए, भास्कर के पास उन सभी की तस्वीरें हैं। मुंगेर के डीआईजी मनु महाराज ने भास्कर से इस घटना की पुष्टि भी की है।

पूरब सराय थाना के अंदर खाली पड़े बैरक की तस्वीर
पूरब सराय थाना के अंदर खाली पड़े बैरक की तस्वीर

यह मामला मुंगेर के पूरब सराय थाना का है। जान बचाने के लिए बैग और बक्से को छोड़ भागना पड़ा। शिव शंकर समेत सैप के दो जवान की तैनाती पूरब सराय थाना में है। बुधवार को दोनों चुनावी ड्यूटी पर थे। गुरुवार की सुबह ये वापस थाना के बैरक पर लौटे थे। अपनी थकान को खत्म करने के लिए दोनों जवान आराम करने वाले थे कि इसी बीच उग्र भीड़ ने थाना और उसके बैरक पर हमला कर दिया था। पूरे कैंपस में तोड़फोड़ मचा रखा था। पुलिस वालों के उपर काफी ज्यादा पथराव कर रहे थे। बैरक के अंदर मौजूद शिव शंकर समेत दोनों सैप जवानों को अपनी जान बचाने के लिए दूसरे रास्ते से भागना पड़ा। उपद्रवियों की भीड़ ने बैरक के अंदर कुछ भी नहीं छोड़ा। सबकुछ तहस-नहस कर दिया।

सैप जवान शिव शंकर और उनका खाली पड़ा बैग, जिसमें से दो मैगजीन और 40 गोली गायब मिले।
सैप जवान शिव शंकर और उनका खाली पड़ा बैग, जिसमें से दो मैगजीन और 40 गोली गायब मिले।
दूसरा सैप जवान और उनका बक्सा, जिसमें से दो मैगजीन, 100 गोली और दो हजार रुपया गायब था।
दूसरा सैप जवान और उनका बक्सा, जिसमें से दो मैगजीन, 100 गोली और दो हजार रुपया गायब था।

मामला शांत होने के बाद जब दोनों जवान वापस अपने बैरक लौटे तो उनके होश उड़ गए। शिव शंकर के बैग में रखे हथियार के दो मैगजीन और 40 गोली गायब मिले। इसी तरह दूसरे सैप जवान के बक्से से दो मैगजीन, 100 गोली और दो हजार रुपया गायब था। इन जवानों की मानें तो उपद्रवियों ने 140 गोली, 4 मैगजीन, दो हजार कैश समेत कई सामानों को लूट लिया है। डीआईजी के आदेश अब इस पूरे मामले की जांच चल रही है।

मुंगेर मामले से जुड़ी ये ख़बरें भी पढ़ें :

भास्कर ब्रेकिंग:मुंगेर में भीड़ ने नहीं, पुलिस ने फायरिंग की शुरुआत की थी; CISF की इंटरनल रिपोर्ट से खुलासा

भास्कर की आशंका हुई सच:लिपि सिंह पर कार्रवाई में देरी महंगी पड़ी; नए DM-SP की तैनाती के बाद अब BMP कमांडेंट संजय कुमार भी मुंगेर भेजे गए

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमोदी 2 दिन में 17 प्रोजेक्ट्स का उद्घाटन करेंगे, इससे पहले दिवंगत केशुभाई को श्रद्धांजलि दी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें