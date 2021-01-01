पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रोन्नति:बिहार प्रशासनिक सेवा के 20 अधिकारी बने आईएसएस, 11 का नहीं बदला पद

पटना36 मिनट पहले
बिहार प्रशासनिक सेवा के पदाधिकारियों का 373 पद रिक्त हैं। इसमें विशेष सचिव के 23 पद, अवर सचिव के 32 पद, संयुक्त सचिव के 151 पद और एडीएम के 167 पद रिक्त हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • वर्षों इंतजार के बाद पदाधिकारियों की आईएएस में हुई नियुक्ति, लेकिन नहीं मिला सम्मान

बिहार प्रशासनिक सेवा के 20 पदाधिकारी आईएएस तो बन गए, लेकिन 11 का पद नहीं बदला। प्रोन्नति पाने वाले 18 पदाधिकारी अगले छह माह में सेवानिवृत हो जाएंगे, जबकि दो पदाधिकारियों को सेवानिवृत्ति के बाद प्रमोशन मिला है। बिहार प्रशासनिक सेवा संघ के महासचिव अनिल कुमार ने कहा कि बिहार प्रशासनिक सेवा के पदाधिकारियों को वर्षों इंतजार के बाद आईएएस में प्रोन्नति दी जाती है।

लेकिन आईएएस का सम्मान नहीं मिल पाता है। वर्तमान समय में पटना जिला भू-अर्जन पदाधिकारी पंकज पटेल को आईएएस बनाया गया है। लेकिन, प्रोन्नति के बाद भी जिला भू-अर्जन पदाधिकारी के पद पर प्रतिनियुक्त कर दिया गया है। प्रोटोकॉल के अनुसार कम से कम संयुक्त सचिव का पद तो मिलना ही चाहिए।

इधर, आईएएस बनने वाले पंकज पटेल ने कहा कि 31 जनवरी को सेवानिवृत हो रहा हूं। मुझे कोई परेशानी नहीं है। लाभ तो कम या ज्यादा सबको मिलता है लेकिन, सम्मान मिलना चाहिए। वर्तमान समय में वित्तीय वर्ष 2017-18, 2018-19 और 2019-20 की रिक्तियां हैं।
डीएम नहीं बनाए जाने का दर्द
बिहार प्रशासनिक सेवा के पदाधिकारियों को दूसरा बड़ा दर्द जिलाधिकारी नहीं बनाए जाने का है। 29 मार्च 1999 में पांच जिला में बिहार प्रशासनिक सेवा से प्रोन्नति पाने वाले पदाधिकारी को जिलाधिकारी बनाने का निर्णय लिया गया था। 27 अक्टूबर 2000 में तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री ने अनुपालन कराने का निर्णय लिया।

लेकिन, आज तक अनुपालन नहीं हो रहा है। महासचिव अनिल कुमार ने कहा कि वर्तमान समय में बिहार प्रशासनिक सेवा के एक भी पदाधिकारी डीएम नहीं हैं। यदि समय के अनुरूप आईएएस में प्रोन्नति मिलती तो दूसरे राज्यों की तरह जिलों की कमान बिहार प्रशासनिक सेवा के पदाधिकारियों के पास होती।
इन पदों पर प्रोन्नति देने की मांग
बिहार प्रशासनिक सेवा संघ ने राज्य सरकार से जिला में डीएम, राज्य के सरकारी उपक्रमों, बोर्ड, निगम में प्रबंध निदेशक और विभागीय निदेशालय के निदेशक के पद पर पदस्थापित करने की मांग की है। संघ के महासचिव ने कहा कि उत्तरप्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, मेघालय, ओडिसा, पश्चिम बंगाल, राजस्थान, मिजोरम, अरुणाचलप्रदेश, नागालैंड, जम्मू-कश्मीर में मांग किए जाने वाले विभिन्न पदों पर पदस्थापना करने का प्रावधान है।

प्रोन्नति के 373 पद रिक्त
बिहार प्रशासनिक सेवा के पदाधिकारियों का 373 पद रिक्त हैं। इसमें विशेष सचिव के 23 पद, अवर सचिव के 32 पद, संयुक्त सचिव के 151 पद और एडीएम के 167 पद रिक्त हैं। महासचिव अनिल कुमार ने कहा कि 2016-17 में प्रोन्नति मिली थी। इसके बाद से नहीं मिली है। राज्य सरकार ने 11 अप्रैल 2019 को पत्र निकाल कर प्रोन्नति पर रोक लगा दिया गया है। जबकि किसी भी सक्षम न्यायालय ने प्रोन्नति पर रोक नहीं लगाया है।

