चेहरा और फिंगर प्रिंट में मिलान नहीं:23 और सिपाही अभ्यर्थी गिरफ्तार, स्कॉलर को बिठा पास की थी लिखित परीक्षा, फिजिकल में पकड़ाए

पटना39 मिनट पहले
बिहार पुलिस में बहाल होने से पहले शुक्रवार को 23 सिपाही अभ्यर्थियों को गर्दनीबाग पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। ये 12 जिले से आते हैं। लिखित परीक्षा में सफल होने के बाद इन अभ्यर्थियों को फिजिकल टेस्ट के लिए गर्दनीबाग स्थित पटना हास्कूल बुलाया गया था। यहां उनका चेहरा और फिंगर प्रिंट में मिलान नहीं हो पाया।

शक होने पर इन अभ्यर्थियों को टेस्ट अलग कर दिया गया और पूछताछ की जाने लगी। थोड़ी सख्ती के बाद अभ्यर्थियों ने स्वीकार कर लिया इन लोगों ने लिखित परीक्षा में फर्जीवाड़ा किया है। अभ्यर्थियों ने पुलिस के समक्ष स्वीकार किया कि इन लोगों ने स्कॉलरों और सॉल्वरों को डेढ़ से तीन लाख रुपए दिए और वे लोग इन लोगों के बदले लिखित परीक्षा में बैठे थे।

23 सॉल्वरों के खिलाफ भी केस दर्ज

केंद्रीय चयन पर्षद के इंस्पेक्टर दिलीप कुमार के लिखित बयान पर 23 अभ्यर्थियों और 23 सॉल्वरों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया। जिन अभ्यर्थियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया उनमें शेखपुरा का अभिमन्यु, बांका का राजाराम, रंजन, संजीव, लखीसराय का देव, अमित, चंदन, मधेपुरा का मिथिलेश, भागलपुर का राहुल, धनंजय, गौतम, रुपेश, नीतीश, मधुबनी का अजीत, कैमूर का सोनू, भोजपुर का चंचल, रोहतास का राजू शर्मा, सूरज दूबे, अरुण, मुंगेर का अजय, चंदन, जहानाबाद का नीरज और पूर्णिया का अमित शामिल है।

गुरुवार को ऐसे ही 13 अभ्यर्थियों को पुलिस गिरफ्तार की थी। शुक्रवार को इन अभ्यर्थियों से पूछताछ के बाद इन्हें जेल भेज दिया गया।

