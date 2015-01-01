पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Gopalganj Road Accident News; 4 People Died As Truck Collides With Car Accident In Bihar Cities

सड़क हादसे में 4 की गई जान:गोपालगंज के कुचायकोट में ट्रक ने कार को मारी टक्कर, 2 मरे, बरौली और फुलवरिया में 1-1 की मौत

गोपालगंज10 मिनट पहले
गोपालगंज में सुबह-सुबह 3 सड़क हादसे में 4 लोगों की जान चली गई। कुचायकोट के सासामुसा के पास एक ट्रक ने कार को जोरदार टक्कर मार दी, जिसमें दो लोगों की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि एक युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल है। वहीं, बरौली में सड़क पार कर रहे एक अधेड़ को ट्रक ने कुचल डाला। फुलवरिया में एक ट्रैक्टर अचानक पलट गई, जिसमें एक बच्ची की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि घटना में आधा दर्जन से अधिक लोग घायल हैं।

