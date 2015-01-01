पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिवार को लगा फटाखा फूट रहा है:गांव के बथान में सोए हुए थे 65 साल के वृद्ध, अपराधियों ने दाग दीं 8 गोलियां, नींद में ही मौत

पटना5 मिनट पहले
अपराधियों ने रात में की गोली मारकर हत्या, सुबह में घटना का पता चला।
  • पटना जिले के घोसवरी थाने के गोसाईं गांव में वारदात, गांव के अपराधियों ने ही दिया घटना को अंजाम
  • शनिवार देर रात की घटना, पुलिस कर रही जांच पर अभी दर्ज नहीं हुई है एफआईआर

65 साल के एक बुजुर्ग पर अपराधियों ने गोलियों की बरसात कर दी। उनके शरीर में एक-दो नहीं, बल्कि 8 गोलियां दाग दी गईं। गोलियां तब दागी गईं जब बुजुर्ग सोए हुए थे। नींद में सोया व्यक्ति उठा भी नहीं, वह हमेशा के लिए सो गया। उसकी मौत मौके पर ही हो गई।

हत्या का यह मामला पटना जिले के घोसवरी थाने के तहत गोसाईं गांव का है। जिस व्यक्ति की हत्या की गई, उनका नाम त्रिवेणी यादव था। यह वारदात शनिवार देर रात की है। त्रिवेणी यादव गांव के अपने घर से 300 मीटर की दूर पर बथान में सोए हुए थे। उसी दरम्यान कुछ अपराधी आए और दनादन गोलियां चला दीं। बथान से दूर घर पर सोए परिवार के लोगों ने गोलियों की आवाज तो सुनी, लेकिन उन्हें लगा कि कोई पटाखा छोड़ रहा होगा। इस कारण वो लोग सोए रह गए। जब रविवार की सुबह परिवार उठा और बथान पहुंचा तो वहीं त्रिवेणी यादव की खून से सनी हुई लाश मिली। यह देख परिवार और गांव के लोगों के होश उड़ गए।

मामले की जानकारी मिलते ही घोसवरी थाने की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। शुरुआती जांच में गांव के ही कुछ अपराधियों के बारे में पता चला है। वारदात के पीछे की वजह क्या है, यह स्पष्ट नहीं है। लाश का पोस्टमार्टम बाढ़ अस्पताल में करा दिया गया है। थानेदार के अनुसार अभी इस मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं की गई है।

