  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  71th Republic Day Parade In Gandhi Maidan Patna, Governer Fagu Chauhan Hoisted National Flag, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Was Also Present

गांधी मैदान से गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह LIVE:बिहार के राज्यपाल फागू चौहान ने फहराया तिरंगा, ली परेड की सलामी; थोड़ी देर में निकलेंगी 10 विभागों की झांकियां

पटना18 मिनट पहले
गांधी मैदान में परेड की सलामी लेते राज्यपाल फागू चौहान। - Dainik Bhaskar
गांधी मैदान में परेड की सलामी लेते राज्यपाल फागू चौहान।

देश आज अपना 71वां गणतंत्र दिवस मना रहा है। इस मौके पर पटना समेत पूरे बिहार में जश्न का माहौल है। लोग हर्ष और उल्लास से गणतंत्र दिवस मना रहे हैं। पटना में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह का मुख्य कार्यक्रम गांधी मैदान में आयोजित किया गया है। इस मौके पर पटना के गांधी मैदान में बिहार के राज्यपाल फागू चौहान ने तिरंगा फहराया। इससे पहले राज्यपाल खुली जीप में सवार हुए और परेड का निरीक्षण किया। झंडा फहराए जाने के बाद परेड शुरू हुआ। बिहार पुलिस और बीएमपी के जवानों की टुकड़ी एक-एक कर मंच के सामने से गुजरी और राज्यपाल ने सलामी ली। इससे पहले मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने राज्यपाल का स्वागत किया।

राज्यपाल खुली जीप में सवार हुए और परेड का निरीक्षण किया।
राज्यपाल खुली जीप में सवार हुए और परेड का निरीक्षण किया।

इस बार परेड में ATS के जवान भी शामिल हुए। परेड के बाद सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम होगा। उसके बाद बिहार सरकार के विभिन्न विभागों की झांकियां निकलेंगी। हर साल गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में जहां 20-22 झाकियां निकलती थी। वहीं इस बार कोरोना की वजह से 10 झांकियां निकालने का ही फैसला लिया गया है।

झांकियों में कला-संस्कृति एवं युवा विभाग, भवन निर्माण विभाग, कृषि विभाग, उद्योग विभाग, स्वास्थ्य विभाग, महिला विकास निगम एवं जीविका, सूचना एवं जनसंपर्क विभाग, पर्यावरण वन और जलवायु परिवर्तन विभाग और जनसंसाधन एवं लघु सिंचाई विभाग की झांकियां खूबसूरत गाड़ियों पर निकलेंगी।

गांधी मैदान में अधिकारियों से बातचीत करते CM नीतीश कुमार।
गांधी मैदान में अधिकारियों से बातचीत करते CM नीतीश कुमार।

ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था में बदलाव

इस समारोह के मद्देनजर पटना की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था में कुछ बदलाव किए गए हैं। सुबह 7 बजे से कार्यक्रम की समाप्ति तक फ्रेजर रोड की पश्चिमी लेन के साथ-साथ डाकबंगला चौराहे से गांधी मैदान तक कई मार्गों पर वाहनों का परिचालन बंद रखा गया है। इस दौरान न्यू डाकबंगला रोड से एसपी वर्मा रोड में वाहनों का प्रवेश वर्जित रहेगा। कोतवाली टी से पुलिस लाइन की तरफ जाने वाले सभी रास्ते बंद रहेंगे।चिरैयाटांड़ दुर्गा मंदिर से मालवाहक गोरिया टोली की तरफ नहीं जाएंगे। मीठापुर आरओबी गोलंबर से मालवाहक वाहनों का बुद्धमार्ग में प्रवेश प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। आर ब्लॉक गोलंबर से आयकर गोलंबर और डुमरा चौकी से भट्टाचार्या चौराहा तक मालवाहक वाहनों का प्रवेश नहीं करेंगे।

