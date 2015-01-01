पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  85 Thousand Samples Examined In 24 Hours, 278 Kerana Patients Found In The State

बिहार में कोरोना:24 घंटे में 85 हजार सैंपल की हुई जांच, राज्य में 278 काेराेना मरीज मिले

बिहार24 मिनट पहले
राज्य में कोरोना की स्थिति नियंत्रण में है। फिर भी नए संक्रमितों की संख्या में लगातार उतार-चढ़ाव हो रहा है। पिछले 24 घंटे में छठ के कारण दूसरे दिनों की तुलना में कम सैंपल की जांच हुई। 85174 सैंपल की जांच में 278 नए संक्रमित मिले। शुक्रवार को 108578 सैंपल की जांच हुई थी, जिसमें 495 संक्रमित मिले थे। गुरुवार को 117709 सैंपल की जांच में 794 नए संक्रमित मिले थे।

संक्रमित कम या अधिक मिलने का प्रत्यक्ष असर राज्य की रिकवरी दर पर पड़ता है। शनिवार को राज्य की रिकवरी दर बढ़कर 97.12 फीसदी हो गई है। राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 230247 हो गई है, जबकि 223615 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। राज्य के अभी कुल एक्टिव केस 5415 हैं। अबतक 1216 लोगों की मृत्यु कोरोना से हुई है। 24 घंटे में 4 लोगों की मौत हुई है।

