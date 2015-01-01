पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बयानों का हिसाब:बिहार चुनाव में दिए गए 9 बयान जो चर्चा में रहे; बिगड़े बोल में महागठबंधन पर भारी पड़ा एनडीए

पटना44 मिनट पहलेलेखक: शालिनी सिंह
बिहार चुनाव में इस बार सबको सीएम नीतीश कुमार के एक बयान ने चौंकाया।
  • इस चुनाव में कुछ नेता बोलने को लेकर तो कुछ अपनी चुप्पी को लेकर चर्चा में रहे

बिहार चुनाव का प्रचार खत्म हो चुका है, और अब बारी जनता के वोट पर चोट करने की है। लेकिन आज अपनी रिपोर्ट में हम बात करेंगे चुनावी महासमर में एक-दूसरे पर बयानी चोट करनेवाले नेताओं की जिसमें सबसे आगे इस बार भाजपाई दिख रहे हैं। करीब 25 दिनों के इस धुंआधार प्रचार में एनडीए निजी बयानी हमले करने में इस बार महागठबंधन की पार्टियों से आगे दिख रहा है। जिस बयानी हमले ने इस बार लोगों को सबसे अधिक चौंकाया, वो था मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार का बयान। दूसरी तरफ महागठबंधन के तेजस्वी यादव इस बार काफी संभले दिखे। हालांकि उनकी पार्टी के नेताओं ने निजी हमले करने में हर बार की तरह इस बार भी ना कोई संकोच किया और ना ही कोई मर्यादा दिखाई। लेकिन खास रही अबकी बार के चुनाव प्रचार में पुराने बयान वीरों की चुप्पी, जिसे देखकर सबको हैरानी हुई।

नेताओं के विरोधियों पर बड़े जुबानी हमले

  • 'आठ-आठ, नौ-नौ बच्चा बच्चा पैदा करता है...बेटी पर भरोसा ही नहीं, कई बेटियां हो गईं, तब बेटा पैदा हुआ...ये कैसे बिहार बनाना चाहते हैं?' बिना किसी का नाम लिये मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने चुनावी सभा के मंच से जब ये बात कही, तो सभी ने इसका मतलब लालू यादव के परिवार से जोड़ा। नीतीश कुमार के जैसा राजनेता, जिन्हें बेहद गंभीर वक्ता माना जाता है, के इस बयान ने सबको चौंकाया। तेजस्वी ने इसपर प्रतिक्रिया भी दी, और कहा पीएम भी तो 6-7 भाई बहन हैं। नीतीश कुमार ने उन्हें भी अपमानित किया है।
  • 'नौवीं फेल आदमी अगर मुख्यमंत्री बन जाएगा तो क्या दूसरे को शिक्षा दिलाएगा।' महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व सीएम देवेन्द्र फडनवीस ने तेजस्वी यादव पर ये निजी बयानी हमला किया था।
  • 'कौन गीत गाता था ई भाजपा वाला, आज कहां गया भाजपा वाला को ढूंढो तो, पहले तो गाना गाते थे..महंगाई डायन खाय जात है। आज क्या महंगाई भौजाई लागेली बीजेपी के।' तेजस्वी यादव ने ये बयानी हमला चुनावी मंच से किया था, लेकिन इस बयान को भाजपा ने अपने से अधिक महिलाओं की प्रतिष्ठा से जोड़कर, इसे तेजस्वी के खिलाफ इस्तेमाल किया।
  • 'विधानसभा चुनाव में अगर महागठबंधन जीत गया तो जम्मू-कश्मीर के आतंकवादी बिहार में पनाह लेंगे।' केंद्रीय गृह राज्यमंत्री नित्यानंद राय के इस शुरुआती भाषण ने पहले तो काफी चर्चा बटोरी, लेकिन तुरंत ही भाजपा को ये लग गया कि इस बयान से नुकसान हो सकता है। इसलिए अगले ही दिन भाजपा ने इस पर सफाई भी दे डाली।
  • 'बिहार का कोई पागल मुख्यमंत्री ही यह कह सकता है कि राजद के शासनकाल में कैबिनेट की बैठक नहीं होती थी।' राजद के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जगदानंद सिंह ने मुख्यमंत्री पर ये निजी हमला तब किया था, जब नीतीश कुमार ने अपने वर्चुअल रैली में लालू-राबड़ी शासनकाल में कैबिनेट की बैठक नहीं होने की बात कही थी।
  • 'पता नहीं तेजस्वी यादव घोषणा पत्र पढ़ भी पाते हैं या नहीं।' भाजपा के घोषणापत्र पर सवाल उठाने पर मनोज तिवारी ने तेजस्वी यादव के बारे में ये बात कही थी। खास बात ये रही कि मनोज तिवारी के इस बयान को भाजपा के कई नेताओं ने भी दोहराया।
  • 'तेजस्वी यादव को देखकर औरंगजेब की याद आती है।' राजद के पोस्टरों पर लालू प्रसाद की तस्वीर नहीं होने को लेकर भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष संजय जायसवाल ने तेजस्वी यादव पर ये हमला किया था।
  • 'वाम दल के नेता और जेएनयू छात्र संघ के पूर्व अध्यक्ष कन्हैया कुमार बंदर है।' कन्हैया कुमार पर ये बयान मटिहानी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के वर्तमान विधायक सह जदयू के प्रत्याशी नरेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह उर्फ बोगो सिंह ने दिया था।
  • 'मुझे दुख है कि सीएम नीतीश कुमार तेजस्वी यादव जैसा बेटा पैदा नहीं कर पाए। उनके पास ऐसा बेटा नहीं जिसे वह पार्टी का मुख्य चेहरा बना सकें।' राजद के नेता भाई वीरेंद्र ने ये बयान अपने नेता तेजस्वी यादव की तारीफ करने दौरान दिया था, जिसपर जदयू और भाजपा ने कड़ी आपत्ति जताई थी।

पुराने बयान वीर इस बार रहे चुप

2020 के चुनाव प्रचार में जहां एनडीए और महागठबंधन के कई नेताओं ने अपने बयानों से राजनीतिक मर्यादाएं तोड़ी। वहीं इस चुनाव की खास बात ये रही कि पुराने बयान वीर नेता चुप्पी साधे रहे। इसमें सबसे पहला नाम आता है भाजपा नेता और केन्द्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह का, जिन्होंने इस पूरे चुनाव में चुप्पी साधे रखी। लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान गिरिराज सिंह 'जो वंदेमातरम नहीं कह सकते या मातृभूमि का सम्मान नहीं कर सकते हैं, उन्हें माफ नहीं किया जायेगा' इस बयान के कारण विपक्षी नेताओं से लेकर चुनाव आयोग के निशाने पर आये थे। वे विधानसभा चुनाव में बिल्कुल चुप रहे। इसी तरह एक और मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे भी इस बार पूरी तरह से विवादित बयानों से दूर रहे। माना ये जा रहा है कि नीतीश कुमार ने भाजपा नेतृत्व को बता दिया था कि उन्हें इस चुनाव में ऐसे नेताओं की जरूरत नहीं, जिनकी वजह से अनावश्यक विवाद खड़ा हो।

