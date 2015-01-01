पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • 90763 Teacher Recruitment Hurdle Removed, Counseling Date This Month; Restriction On Soldier Recruitment Examination

हाईकोर्ट के फैसले:90763 शिक्षक भर्ती की बाधा दूर, काउंसिलिंग तिथि इसी माह; सिपाही भर्ती परीक्षा पर लगाई रोक

बिहार32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पटना हाईकोर्ट ने सिपाही भर्ती में ट्रांसजेंडर को मौका नहीं देने पर पूरी प्रक्रिया की संवैधानिकता पर सवाल उठाया और फिलहाल इस पर रोक लगा दी।
  • 23 नवंबर 2019 के पहले सीटीईटी पास को ही मौका

प्रदेश में 90763 प्रारंभिक शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति का रास्ता साफ हो गया है। पटना हाईकोर्ट ने दिसंबर 2019 में सीटीईटी उत्तीर्ण को नियुक्ति में शामिल करने संबंधी याचिका को खारिज कर दिया। कोर्ट के अनुसार, 23 नवंबर 2019 के पहले सीटीईटी उत्तीर्ण करने वालों को ही नियुक्ति में शामिल होने का मौका मिलेगा।

मंगलवार को न्यायमूर्ति डॉ. अनिल कुमार उपाध्याय की एकलपीठ के इस आदेश के साथ नियुक्ति पर लगी रोक भी खत्म हो गई। इस बीच, प्राथमिक शिक्षा निदेशक डॉ. रणजीत कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि इस माह के अंत तक काउंसलिंग की तिथि जारी होगी। फाइनल मेधा सूची के लिए जल्द नया शिड्यूल भी दिया जाएगा।

हाईकोर्ट ने सिपाही भर्ती परीक्षा पर लगाई रोक

पटना हाईकोर्ट ने सिपाही भर्ती में ट्रांसजेंडर को मौका नहीं देने पर पूरी प्रक्रिया की संवैधानिकता पर सवाल उठाया और फिलहाल इस पर रोक लगा दी। कोर्ट ने केंद्रीय सिपाही चयन बोर्ड को निर्देश दिया कि अगले अदालती आदेश तक एडमिट कार्ड के लिए अभ्यर्थियों की अंतिम सूची तय नहीं की जाए। मुख्य न्यायाधीश संजय करोल व न्यायमूर्ति एस. कुमार की खण्डपीठ ने सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग के प्रधान सचिव को अगली सुनवाई 22 दिसम्बर को उपस्थित रहने को कहा।

