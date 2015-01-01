पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट की वारदात:सन्हाैला में यूको बैंक की दीवार तोड़कर 9.29 लाख रु. उड़ाए

सन्हौला(भागलपुर)/बिहार
  • चोरों ने सोमवार की देर रात दिया वारदात को अंजाम

सन्हौला के ताड़र गांव में स्थित यूको बैंक की दीवार तोड़कर चोरों ने कैश रूम में रखे 9 लाख 29 हजार 879 रुपए उड़ा लिए। चोर सोमवार की देर रात बैंक की पिछली दीवार तोड़कर अंदर घुसे और वारदात को अंजाम दिया।

वारदात को अंजाम देने से पहले चोरों ने बैंक में लगे सीसीटीवी के तार को काट दिया। चोरी की जानकारी मंगलवार की सुबह 9:30 बजे सबसे पहले सफाईकर्मी को मिली। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर एसएसपी आशीष भारती और एसडीपीओ डॉ. रेशु कृष्णा भी पहुंचे।

बैंक की सफाईकर्मी जासो देवी ने बताया कि जब वह बैंक के मेन गेट का ताला खोलकर अंदर गई तो देखा कि हॉल के पीछे वाले कमरे के कोने में 2-3 फीट का बड़ा छेद है। पीछे के कमरे का दरवाजा और कैश रूम का ताला टूटा था।

इसकी जानकारी तुरंत चौकीदार महेश पासवान को दी। चौकीदार ने बैंक पहुंचकर सन्हौला थाने को मामले की जानकारी दी। थानाध्यक्ष राजीव कुमार बैंक पहुंचे और मामले की जांच की। उन्होंने बताया कि चोरों ने सीसीटीवी का तार और कम्प्यूटर का कनेक्शन काट दिया था।

कैश रूम के शटर में लगे दो तालों को काटकर चोर अंदर घुसे और सेफ को गैस कटर से काटा और रुपए निकाल कर फरार हो गए। चोरों ने बैंक के 3-4 कम्प्यूटरों को छुआ तक नहीं। बैंक मैनेजर राजीव कुमार ने बताया कि सोमवार को बैंक बंद करने से पहले 9,29,879 रुपए कैश रूम में रखा था।

बैंक का कोई सामान चोर नहीं ले गए। पुलिस ने बैंक सहायक मैनेजर राजीव कुमार रंजन, कर्मी विकास कुमार, डब्बू कुमार, जीविका के बैंक मित्र रीना कुमारी से भी पूछताछ की।

