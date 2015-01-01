पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:हाईवा से कुचलकर बाइकसवार युवक की मौत, चालक गाड़ी छोड़कर हुआ फरार

महुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महुआ के अख्तियारपुर में सड़क दुर्घटना में बच्चे की मौत के बाद घर के बाहर जुटी भीड़।

कुशहर- जंदाहा मुख्य मार्ग के चकुमर चंवर के पास एक अनियंत्रित हाईवा की चपेट में आ जाने से एक 28 वर्षीय युवक की घटनास्थल पर ही दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद हाईवा का चालक गाड़ी छोड़कर फरार हो गया। आक्रोशित लोगों ने सड़क जाम कर दिया है।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार महुआ थाना क्षेत्र के कुशहर जंदाहा सड़क मार्ग पर एक तेज रफ्तार की हाईवा गाड़ी ने बाइक सवार सिंघाड़ा दक्षिणी पंचायत के भरतपुर गांव निवासी राजकुमार सिंह के 28 वर्षीय पुत्र नीतेश कुमार को कुचल दिया।

जिसके कारण बाइक सवार की मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई। घटना के बाद हाईवा चालक हाईवा छोड़कर फरार हो गया। मौत से नाराज लोगों ने कुशहर जंदाहा सड़क मार्ग को आगजनी कर जाम कर दिया तथा जमकर हंगामा करने लगे। जाम की सूचना मिलते ही महुआ पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच चुकी है तथा लोगों को समझाने का प्रयास कर रही है।

जंदाहा से घर आ रहा था बाइक सवार नितेश : बताया जाता है कि राजकुमार सिंह का पुत्र नीतेश कुमार अपनी भाभी को लाने के लिए उनके मायके जंदाहा गया हुआ था लेकिन भाभी ने नीतेश के साथ नहीं आई जिसके कारण नीतेश अकेले ही अपने घर भरतपुर सिंघाड़ा लौट रहा था। इसी दौरान रास्ते में ही चकउमर चंबर के पास एक तेज रफ्तार की हाईवा गाड़ी ने उसे कुचल दिया जिसके कारण उसकी मौत हो गई।

लोगों ने कियासड़क जाम
सड़क दुर्घटना में नीतेश की मौत के बाद नाराज गांव के लोगों ने कुशहर जंदाहा सड़क मार्ग पर आगजनी कार सड़क को जाम कर दिया। सड़क जाम के कारण आवागमन पूरी तरह ठप हो गया तथा वाहनों की लंबी लाइन लग गई। जाम की सूचना मिलते ही महुआ पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई है।

छठ पर्व के खुशी मातम में बदली
भरतपुर गांव निवासी राजकुमार सिंह के घर में छठ को लेकर लोगों में खुशी था तथा लोग तैयारी कर रहे थे ।लेकिन अचानक राजकुमार सिंह के 28 वर्षीय पुत्र नीतेश कुमार की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत के बाद छठ पर्व की खुशी मातम में बदल गई तथा लोगों का रो रो कर बुरा हाल हो गया।

