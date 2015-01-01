पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चाकू से गोद:दर्जनभर लोगों ने युवक पर चाकू से नौ वार किए, मौत; भाई को घायल किया

बाजपट्टी (सीतामढ़ी)30 मिनट पहले
थाना क्षेत्र के रायपुर गांव के मुसहरी टोल के समीप रविवार की देर शाम आपसी विवाद को लेकर 12 लोगों ने मिलकर चाकू से 9 वार कर एक युवक की हत्या कर दी।

जबकि चार बार चाकू गोद करके उसके भाई को गंभीर रूप से जख्मी कर दिया। मृतक की पहचान थाना क्षेत्र के बर्री फुलवरिया गांव के वार्ड 10 निवासी दिनेश साह के 20 वर्षीय पुत्र मुरारी कुमार के रूप में की गई है। जख्मी भाई ऋषि कुमार का इलाज शहर के निजी अस्पताल में चल रहा है।

हालांकि डॉक्टरों ने उसकी स्थिति गंभीर बताई है। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर इंस्पेक्टर शशिभूषण सिंह व थानाध्यक्ष देवेंद्र चौधरी दल-बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम कराने के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भेज दिया।

यहां पोस्टमार्टम करने के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया। मामले को लेकर मृतक के दादा योगेंद्र साह के बयान पर थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। इसमें थाना क्षेत्र के बर्री गांव निवासी गणेश साह, रामसकल साह, ठागा साह, बच्चन साह व शंकर साह को आरोपित किया गया है।

पुलिस ने मामले में 5 आरोपियों को किया गिरफ्तार

परिजन बोले - श्राद्ध का भोज खाकर घर लौटने के दौरान हुआ था विवाद

मृतक के दादा ने बताया कि रविवार की शाम पांच बजे दोनों पोते श्राद्ध का भोज खाने गए थे। करीब सात बजे दोनों पोते आरोपियों के साथ भोज से लौट रहे थे। आने के क्रम में रायपुर और मुसहरी के बीच दो बच्चों के बीच झगड़ा हो गया।

इसी झगड़े को मुरारी शांत कराने लगा। इसी बीच सभी आरोपी जानबूझकर मुरारी के साथ तू-तू मैं-मैं करने लगे।

युवक चिल्लाता रहा फिर भी चाकू से वार करते रहे

आरोपी धारदार चाकू से मुरारी के पेट में चाकू से वार पर वार करने लगे। भाई पर चाकू से वार करते हुए देख उसका छोटा भाई ऋषि बीच-बचाव करने लगा। आरोपियों ने उसके छोटे भाई पर भी चाकू से वार कर दिया।

दोनों खून से लथपथ सड़क पर गिर पड़े। ग्रामीणों ने दोनों पीएचसी में भर्ती कराया। यहां डॉक्टरों ने दोनों भाई को रेफर कर दिया। परिजनों ने दोनों जख्मियों को इलाज के लिए निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। यहां मुरारी की मौत हो गई।

