पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • A Fire Broke Out In A Shoe and shoe Warehouse In Buxar. There Is Talk Of Loss Of Property Of Lakhs.

शॉर्ट सर्किट:बक्सर में जूते-चप्पल के गोदाम में लगी आग, सारा सामान जलकर हुआ खाक

गयाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बक्सर में जूते-चप्पल के गोदाम में आग लग गई।
  • मच्छरहट्टा पुल स्थित गोदाम में शॉर्ट सर्किट की वजह लगी थी आग
  • गोदाम मालिक ने किया लाखों की संपत्ति की नुकसान होने का दावा

बक्सर में जूते-चप्पल के गोदाम में आग लग गई। इसमें लाखों की संपत्ति की नुकसान होने की बात कही जा रही है। मामला नगर थाना क्षेत्र के मच्छरहट्टा पुल के पास का है, जहां शनिवार सुबह एक जूते-चप्पल की थोक विक्रेता गोदाम में शॉर्ट सर्किट की वजह से आग लग गई। कुछ ही देर में गोदाम में रखा सारा सामान जलकर राख हो गया। स्थानीय लोगों ने घटना की सूचना फायर ब्रिगेड को दी। कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद फायर बिग्रेड की टीम ने आग पर काबू पाया।

सोहनी पट्टी निवासी मो. शकील कुरैशी के अनुसार वे जूता-चप्पल का कारोबार करते हैं। नगर के मेन रोड स्थित मच्छरहट्टा पुल के पास जूते- चप्पलों का एक गोदाम बनाया है। रोजाना की तरह शुक्रवार को भी दुकान बंद कर वह घर को चले गए। शनिवार सुबह उन्हें दुकान में आग लगने की सूचना मिली। आनन-फानन में मौके पर पहुंचे तो देखा कि, पूरा गोदाम को आग के चपेट में आ गया है। गोदाम के अंदर का सारा सामान जलकर राख हो गया। मामले को लेकर नगर थाने में मामला दर्ज करवाया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रधानमंत्री बोले- पुलवामा हमले में वीर बेटों के जाने से देश दुखी था, तब कुछ लोग दुख में शामिल नहीं थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी अनुभवी तथा धार्मिक प्रवृत्ति के व्यक्ति से मुलाकात आपकी विचारधारा में भी सकारात्मक परिवर्तन लाएगी। तथा जीवन से जुड़े प्रत्येक कार्य को करने का बेहतरीन नजरिया प्राप्त होगा। आर्थिक स्थिति म...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें