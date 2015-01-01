पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:बक्सर में दिवाली की रात आतिशबाजी की जगह हुई गोलीबारी, घायल युवक अस्पताल में भर्ती

बक्सर22 मिनट पहले
बक्सर में आपसी विवाद में किराना दुकानदार को गोली लगी है।
  • किराना दुकानदार बबलू सिंह के बाएं पैर में लगी है गोली
  • आपसी विवाद का मामला

बक्सर में दिवाली की रात आपसी विवाद में एक युवक को गोली लगने की सूचना है। घटना पीपरपांती रोड की है, जहां गोली लगने से युवक घायल हो गया। प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उसे इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भेजा गया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर पुलिस पहुंची। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि यह आपसी विवाद का मामला है, जिसमें किराना दुकानदार बबलू कुमार की उनके पड़ोसी विष्णु विश्वकर्मा से झगड़ा हो गया था। इसके बाद विष्णु विश्वकर्मा के लोग बबलू के दरवाजे पर आकर गाली-गलौज करने लगे। मामला तूल पकड़ने के दौरान ही विष्णु विश्वकर्मा के लोगों ने बबलू को गोली मार दी। गोली उसके बाएं पैर में लगी, जिसके बाद उसे सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उसे बेहतर उपचार के लिए उसे वहां से रेफर कर दिया गया।

