हत्या:छपरा में  एक अधेड़ को लोहे की रॉड से पीट-पीटकर अधमरा किया, अब सदर अस्पताल में हुई मौत

छपरा18 मिनट पहले
छपरा में हिंसक झड़प में एक अधेड़ की मौत हो गई है जबकि उसकी पत्नी अस्पताल में भर्ती है।
  • सोमवार को दो पक्षों में हुई थी हिंसक झड़प
  • आधा दर्जन से अधिक लोगों को सदर अस्पताल में कराया गया था भर्ती

छपरा के जजौली गांव में जमीन विवाद में लोहे के रॉड से पीटने से गंभीर रूप से घायल एक अधेड़ की शुक्रवार को मौत हो गई। घटना मशरक थानाक्षेत्र की है, जहां सोमवार को दो पक्षों में सोमवार को हिंसक झड़प हुई थी। इसमें करीब आधा दर्जन लोग घायल हो गए थे, जिन्हें सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। इलाज के क्रम में राजगृह सिंह के 55 साल के पुत्र शीलानाथ सिंह की मौत हुई है। घटना में उनकी पत्नी मंजू देवी, पुत्र मंतोष कुमार सिंह भी घायल हो गए थे । इस दौरान दूसरे पक्ष के स्वर्गीय संजीव सिंह की पत्नी लालझरी कुंवर , पुत्र मुन्ना सिंह भी घायल हुए थे। हिंसक झड़प के मामले में मशरक थानाक्षेत्र में प्राथमिकी दर्ज है लेकिन अब इसे हत्या के मामले में परिवर्तित कर दिया जाएगा। भगवान बाजार थाने की पुलिस ने शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम कराया तथा परिजनों को सौंप दिया। फिलहाल इस मामले में किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है। शीलानाथ सिंह की मौत के बाद परिजनों में मातम छाया हुआ है और सभी का रो-रोकर हाल बेहाल है। मामले में दूसरे पक्ष की ओर से भी मारपीट करने की प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है। फिलहाल पुलिस इस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

