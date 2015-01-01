पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Acid Attack In Saran Chhapra Dawoodpur, Spread Acid After Clash Between Two Groups In A Land Dispute In Chhapra Crime In Bihar

दुस्साहस:सारण के दाउदपुर में जमीन विवाद में हो रही थी मारपीट, तभी एक पक्ष ने फेंक दिया तेजाब, 20 लोग घायल, तीन की हालत गंभीर

छपरा34 मिनट पहले
  • सारण के दाउदपुर थाना क्षेत्र के जैतपुर तख्त गांव की घटना
  • घटना के बाद इलाके में हड़कंप, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

सारण के दाउदपुर में जमीन विवाद को लेकर रविवार सुबह दो पड़ोसियों बीच जमकर मारपीट हुई। इस दौरान एक पक्ष की ओर से तेजाब फेंक दिया गया। तेजाब की चपेट में आने से 20 लोग घायल हो गए। इनमें 3 की हालत गंभीर है। तीनों को स्थानीय अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। वहां से प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद डॉक्टरों ने तीनों बेहतर इलाज के छपरा रेफर कर दिया।

इस घटना के बाद इलाके में हड़कंप है। सूचना मिलने पर घटनास्थल पर पुलिस पहुंच गई है और लोगों से पूछताछ कर रही है। पुलिस के अनुसार जमीन विवाद को लेकर दो पड़ोसियों के बीच विवाद हुआ था। इसी दौरान यह घटना घटी। मामले में आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

