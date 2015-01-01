पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Acid Attack In Wife's Private Part In Bhagalpur, Husband Lost To Wife In Gambling

कलियुग में दोहराई महाभारत की कहानी:पत्नी को जुए में हार गया पति, जुआरियों के साथ जाने से जब पत्नी ने इंकार किया तो बेरहम पति ने प्राइवेट पार्ट में डाल दिया तेजाब

भागलपुर22 मिनट पहले
  • भागलपुर के मोजाहिद पुर थाना क्षेत्र के हसनगंज गांव का मामला
  • ससुराल से भाग कर मायके आई पीड़िता ने सुनाई आपबीती

भागलपुर के हसनगंज गांव में महाभारत की कहानी कलियुग में दोहराई है। यहां एक पति अपनी पत्नी को जुए में हार गया। पत्नी ने जुआरियों के साथ जाने से जब इंकार कर दिया तो बेरहम पति ने उस पर तेजाब डाल दिया।

क्या है मामला
घटना 2 नवम्बर की है, जब पीड़िता का पति अपनी पत्नी को जुए में हार गया और फिर उसे दूसरे जुआरी के हाथों सौंप दिया। जब महिला ने इससे इनकार किया तो उसके शरीर पर तेजाब फेंक दिया। पीड़िता की मानें तो पहले भी उस पर तेजाब फेंका गया। पीड़िता ने बताया कि पति ने उसको घर में कैद कर रखा था। बीती देर रात वह किसी तरह अपनी ससुराल हसनगंज से जान बचाकर लोदीपुर थाना क्षेत्र के लिछो गांव भाग आई और अपनी आपबीती मायके वालों को सुनाई। घर में जिसने भी उसकी आपबीती सुनी, उसकी रूह कांप गई।

मां नहीं बनने की मिली सजा
पीड़िता की मानें तो शादी के 10 साल बाद भी वह मां नहीं बन पाई। इसलिए उसके जालिम पति ने उसको इतनी खौफनाक सजा दी है। सजा के तौर पर उसके शरीर पर तेजाब फेंका। इतना ही नहीं, उसके प्राइवेट पार्ट में भी तेजाब डाल दिया। हालांकि उसका मायागंज में इलाज भी चला, लेकिन ससुराल वालों के डर से वह पुलिस तक नहीं पहुंच सकी।

