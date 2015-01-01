पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Both Deputy CM As Well As Many Ministers Of Bihar Tainted 8th Pass Has Been Registered Against Mukesh Sahni, 8 Criminal Cases

ADR की रिपोर्ट:दोनों डिप्टी सीएम के साथ ही बिहार के कई मंत्री दागी, 8वीं पास मुकेश सहनी के ऊपर दर्ज हैं 8 आपराधिक मामले

पटना36 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
डिप्टी सीएम तारकिशोर प्रसाद और रेणु देवी।
  • 57 प्रतिशत मंत्री के ऊपर आपराधिक और 43 प्रतिशत मंत्रियों के ऊपर दर्ज हैं गंभीर अपराध के मामले
  • भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप लगने के बाद भी मंत्री बने जदयू नेता मेवालाल चौधरी हैं सबसे धनी, 12.31 करोड़ की संपत्ति के हैं मालिक

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार की अगुवाई में बिहार में नई सरकार का गठन हो चुका है। दो डिप्टी सीएम समेत 14 विधायक मंत्री बनाए गए हैं। बिहार सरकार के इस नए मंत्रिमंडल में अधिकतर लोग दागी ही हैं। यह हम नहीं कह रहे, बल्कि ADR की रिपोर्ट कह रही है। नई सरकार के गठन के बाद बुधवार को ADR ने सभी मंत्रियों से संबंधित एक रिपोर्ट जारी की है।

रिपोर्ट के अनुसार डिप्टी सीएम बनाए गए तारकिशोर प्रसाद व रेणु देवी के ऊपर दो-दो आपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं। सबसे अधिक 9 केस भाजपा कोटे से मंत्री बने जीवेश कुमार के ऊपर हैं। इनके ऊपर 5 आपराधिक और 4 गंभीर अपराध के मामले चल रहे हैं। दूसरे नंबर पर वीआईपी पार्टी के मुखिया मुकेश सहनी हैं। चुनाव हारने के बाद भी मुकेश सहनी नीतीश कुमार के मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल हैं। 8वीं पास मुकेश सहनी के ऊपर 3 गंभीर, 5 सामान्य अपराध सहित कुल 8 आपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं। इनमें कई मामलों में चार्ज फ्रेम हो चुका है।

खास बात यह है कि मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के ऊपर भी कुल तीन मामले दर्ज हैं। मंत्री मेवालाल चौधरी के ऊपर आईपीसी की 420 सहित कई गंभीर धाराओं में 5 आपराधिक केस दर्ज हैं। हम कोटे से मंत्री बने संतोष कुमार सुमन के ऊपर 3 और भाजपा कोटे के रामप्रीत पासवान के ऊपर एक मामला दर्ज है।

मुख्यमंत्री से अमीर हैं उनके मंत्री, औसत संपत्ति 3.93 करोड़
मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार से उनकी टीम में शामिल मंत्री काफी अमीर हैं। आपराधिक मामलों के साथ ही ADR ने सभी मंत्रियों की संपत्ति की रिपोर्ट भी जारी की है। रिपोर्ट के अनुसार सभी मंत्री करोड़पति हैं। इनकी औसत संपत्ति 3.93 करोड़ की है। मंत्री मेवालाल चौधरी के पास 12.31 करोड़ की संपत्ति है। अपराध के बाद संपत्ति के मामले में भी मुकेश सहनी दूसरे नंबर पर हैं। ये 12.11 करोड़ से अधिक की संपत्ति के मालिक हैं। तीसरे नंबर पर पहली बार मंत्री बनीं जदयू विधायक शीला कुमारी हैं। ये 6 करोड़ से अधिक की मालकिन हैं। मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार, डिप्यूटी सीएम रेणु देवी और मंत्री जीवेश कुमार तीन करोड़ से अधिक की संपत्ति के मालिक हैं। सबसे कम संपत्ति मंत्री अशोक चौधरी के पास है। ADR की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक अशोक चौधरी के पास 72 लाख की ही संपत्ति है।

