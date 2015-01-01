पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हवाई सेवा:13 नवंबर से शुरू होगी गया से दिल्ली विमान सेवा, अब सातों दिन होगी उड़ान की सुविधा

गया11 मिनट पहले
गया एयरपोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)।
  • लॉकडाउन से पहले चार दिन ही थी विमान सेवा
  • विमान गया से दिल्ली के लिए 3: 25 बजे उड़ान भरेगा

गया एयरपोर्ट से लॉकडाउन के बाद 13 नवंबर से दिल्ली के लिए इंडिगो की विमान सेवा शुरू होने जा रही है। लॉकडाउन से पूर्व इस कंपनी की ओर से सप्ताह में चार दिन उड़ान की सुविधा थी। लेकिन इस बार से लोगों को सातों दिन दिल्ली के लिए उड़ान भरने का अवसर मिलेगा। हालांकि गया एयरपोर्ट से अंतरराष्ट्रीय सेवा फिलहाल शुरू नहीं की गई। लेकिन यात्रियों की मांग पर घरेलू विमान सेवा शुरू की जा रही है। इससे मगध और झारखंड के जिले जो बिहार से सटे हैं, वहां के लोगों को काफी सुविधाएं मिलेंगी।

कब आएगा और कब जाएगा विमान
विमान दिल्ली से गया एयरपोर्ट के लिए दोपहर 2:55 बजे और गया एयरपोर्ट से दिल्ली के लिए दोपहर 3:25 बजे उड़ान भरेगा। एयरपोर्ट डायरेक्टर दिलीप सिंह ने बताया कि उड़ान से संबंधित पूरी तैयारी कर ली गई है। विमान कंपनी को अनुमति भी मिल गई है। इससे हवाई यात्रियों को काफी सुविधा मिलेगी। दिल्ली आना-जाना लोगों के लिए सरल होगा।

