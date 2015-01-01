पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदला सिस्टम:सभी भूमि विवादों को अब चार श्रेणियों में बांटकर निकाला जाएगा समाधान

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • 12 विभागों के साथ समीक्षा बैठक में मुख्य सचिव का आदेश

सरकार अब भूमि विवादों को चार स्तरों में बांटकर समाधान निकालेगी। व्यक्तिगत भूमि विवाद, न्यायालय में चल रहे विवाद, विधि व्यवस्था बिगड़ने की श्रेणी वाले विवाद और सामान्य श्रेणी के विवाद। राज्य के मुख्य सचिव दीपक कुमार ने राजस्व एवं भूमि सुधार विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव विवेक कुमार सिंह को हरेक श्रेणी के निपटारे के लिए अलग-अलग प्रक्रम विकसित करने का निर्देश दिया है।

मुख्य सचिव ने कहा कि भूमि विवादों का वर्गीकरण करने से उनकी समीक्षा कर बेहतर समाधान निकाला जा सकेगा। शुक्रवार को वे वीडियो कान्फ्रेन्सिग के माध्यम से राजस्व एवं भूमि सुधार विभाग की समीक्षा बैठक को संबोधित कर रहे थे। यह समीक्षा बैठक पिछले 8 दिसंबर को मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार द्वारा राजस्व एवं भूमि सुधार विभाग की समीक्षा के क्रम में दिए गए निर्देश के अनुपालन के बिन्दुओं पर बुलायी गई थी।

राजस्व एवं भूमि सुधार विभाग से संबंधित कई विभागों का मामला जुड़ा था, इसलिए एक दर्जन से अधिक विभागों के प्रमुखों ने इस बैठक में हिस्सा लिया। इसमें डीजीपी, गृह विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव, बोर्ड आफ रेवेन्यू के अध्यक्ष, राजस्व एवं भूमि सुधार विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव, भू-अभिलेख एवं परिमाप के निदेशक भी शामिल थे।

इन चार श्रेणियों में बांटे जाएंगे जमीन संबंधी विवाद के मामले

1. व्यक्तिगत मामले
दो या दो से अधिक व्यक्तियों से सीधे संबंधित। मसलन, पट्टीदारी और खानदानी जमीन का मसला/विवाद। पड़ोसी या अपनी जमीन की चौहद्दी से जुड़े दूसरे की जमीनों से जुड़े मसले।

2. अदालती मामले

वैसे मामले जो विभिन्न अदालतों में अलग-अलग स्तर पर लंबित हैं। डीसीएलआर (भूमि सुधार उपसमाहर्ता), एसडीओ कोर्ट, लैंड ट्रिब्यूनल, सिविल कोर्ट, हाईकोर्ट से लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के स्तर तक के मामले।

3. विधि-व्यवस्था मामले
जैसे-धर्मस्थल, धर्मशाला, मठ, स्कूल, पार्क, नाला, सड़क, तालाब, आहर, पइन या सार्वजनिक स्थल की जमीन पर कब्जा/ अतिक्रमण के मामले। अवैध बस्ती। गैर मजरुआ जमीन पर दखल।

4. सामान्य मामले
जमीन से जुड़े छोटे-मोटे विवाद। जैसे-अपनी नाली का पानी दूसरे की जमीन में बहाना; किसी की बाउंड्री के बाहर की जमीन को अपना बना लेना, किसी को अपनी जमीन की घेराबंदी नहीं करने देना आदि।

हर अंचल में 4 जवान, राजस्व व भूमि सुधार विभाग में डीआईजी की पोस्टिंग

मुख्य सचिव ने बैठक में अपर मुख्य सचिव द्वारा बढ़ते भूमि विवादों के मद्देनजर अंचल गार्डो की आवश्यकता बताने पर डीजीपी को हर अंचल में चार सुरक्षा बल मुहैया कराने का आदेश दिया। डीजीपी ने दो डीएपी एवं दो होमगार्ड जवान जल्द तैनात करने का भरोसा दिया।

मुख्य सचिव ने जिलों में एसपी से बेहतर समन्वय के लिए राजस्व एवं भूमि सुधार विभाग में डीआईजी रैंक के एक अधिकारी की स्थायी रूप से पोस्टिंग की बात कही तो डीजीपी ने इसे तत्काल स्वीकार कर लिया।

अब अंचलाधिकारी थानों में जाकर चौकीदार परेड का निरीक्षण करेंगे ताकि उन्हें भूमि संबंधी विवाद की सही-सही जानकारी मिले

भूमि संबंधी विवादों को थाना प्रभारी अलग रजिस्टर में दर्ज करेंगे

हर शनिवार काे भूमि विवादों की जानकारी चौकीदार लिखित में सीओ काे देंगे

सर्वे कर्मियों व अमीनों को मिलेगी सुरक्षा

गृह विभाग अंचल स्तर पर होने वाली बैठकों की लगातार करेगा निगरानी

मुख्य सचिव ने पुलिस एवं गृह विभाग को शनिवार को अंचल स्तर पर होने वाली बैठकों में कड़ी निगरानी करने का आदेश दिया। पिछले कुछ महीनों से कोविड एवं बाढ़ की वजह से कई जिलों में इस तरह की बैठकों में ढिलाई बरती गई थी।

मुख्य सचिव ने भूमि विवादों से संबंधित अंचल स्तर पर अंचलाधिकारी एवं थाना प्रभारी, अनुमंडल स्तर पर एसडीओ एवं एसडीपीओ और जिला स्तर पर डीएम एवं एसपी द्वारा की जा रही बैठकों की विस्तृत जानकारी ली।

