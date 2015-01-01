पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारी पड़ेगी अनदेखी:पटना की हवा खतरनाक हुई; यहां से अच्छी स्थिति में दिल्ली, मुंबई और कारखानों के शहर कानपुर का AQI

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
दिवाली के बाद से ही पटना में बढ़ा है प्रदूषण का स्तर।
  • बड़े प्रदूषित शहरों से भी खराब हो रही पटना की हवा
  • दिल्ली, मुम्बई, कोलकाता, कानपुर, लखनऊ से भी खराब हैं हालात

पटना शहर की हवा देश के कई प्रदूषित शहरों से ज्यादा खराब हो गई है। यह बीमार लोगों के साथ सामान्य लोगों की सेहत के लिए भी खतरा है। दिवाली के दिन से एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (AQI) अधिक खराब हुआ है, जो दिल्ली, मुम्बई, कोलकाता, कानपुर, लखनऊ से भी नीचे है।

पटना की हवा ऐसे हो रही खराब

पटना में एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 251 है। दिवाली से लगातार इसमें बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। 14 नवंबर को पटना का AQI 215 था जो 17 नवंबर को 251 पहुंच गया। जिस तरह से AQI बढ़ रहा है उससे लग रहा है कि आगे कई शहरों से खराब स्थिति पटना की होगी। उत्तर प्रदेश के कारखानों के वाले शहर कानपुर का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 177 है।

यूपी और बंगाल से है खराब हाल

कोलकाता का AQI 181 और लखनऊ का 202 है। मुम्बई का AQI भी पटना से काफी कम है। मुम्बई का AQI 17 नवंबर को दोपहर 116 रहा जबकि दिल्ली का 222 था। दिवाली में पटाखों को लेकर इसलिए ही एनजीटी की गाइडलाइन थी। आदेश के बाद भी पटना में पटाखों की बिक्री और आतिशबाजी हुई, जो हवा खराब होने का बड़ा कारण है।

क्या है एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स

आसान भाषा में कहें तो एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स का मकसद वायु प्रदूषण के सूचकांक को संख्या में बदलकर लोगों को बताना है। लोगों को समझाना है कि इसका मानक क्या है और उससे अधिक हो जाने पर सेहत पर क्या प्रभाव पड़ेगा। एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स हमें ये बताते हैं कि जिस हवा में हम जीवन जी रहे हैं, उसमें कितनी शुद्धता है। उसमें नाइट्रोजन डाइऑक्साइड, कार्बन मोनोऑक्साइड और सल्फर डाइऑक्साइड की कितनी मात्रा है।

कोरोना काल में प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ना घातक

कोरोना काल में प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ना ठीक नहीं माना जाता है। कई शहरों में प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ने के साथ कोरोना का संक्रमण भी बढ़ा है। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि प्रदूषण के कारण लोगों को कोरोना के साथ-साथ कई तरह की समस्याएं हो सकती हैं। प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ने पर सांस और हृदय के रोगियों को काफी परेशानी हो सकती है।

