नालंदा में जज पर जानलेवा हमला:हिलसा कोर्ट के ADJ-1 को बदमाशों ने बनाया निशाना, पथराव कर कार का शीशा तोड़ा, 3 राउंड फायरिंग कर भाग निकले

नालंदा22 मिनट पहले
  
हिलसा में जज की गाड़ी पर अपराधियों ने किया पथराव।
  • हिलसा कोर्ट में पदस्थापित ADJ-1 जयकिशोर दूबे जब कोर्ट से अपने आवास लौट रहे थे तो बदमाशों ने किया हमला
  • पहले से घात लगाए आधा दर्जन बदमाशों ने उनके वाहन पर ताबड़तोड़ पथराव कर दिया

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के गृह जिला नालंदा के हिलसा कोर्ट में जज पर जानलेवा हमला हुआ है। बदमाशों ने ADJ-1 को निशाना बनाया है। पथराव कर उनकी कार को क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया है। बदमाश फायरिंग कर मौके से फरार हो गए।

हिलसा कोर्ट में पदस्थापित ADJ-1 जयकिशोर दूबे जब कोर्ट से अपने आवास लौट रहे थे, तभी पहले से घात लगाए आधा दर्जन बदमाशों ने उनके वाहन पर ताबड़तोड़ पथराव कर दिया। इससे उनकी गाड़ी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है। इतना ही नहीं, बदमाशों ने भागने के दौरान 3 राउंड हवाई फायरिंग भी की है। पुलिस ने घटनास्थल से एक खोखा भी बरामद किया है।

हिलसा में जज की गाड़ी पर पथराव की घटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस।
हिलसा में जज की गाड़ी पर पथराव की घटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस।

आखिर कहां सोई हुई थी पुलिस
सभी बदमाश पैदल थे और घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद आराम से भागने में सफल रहे। सबसे बड़ी बात यह है कि हिलसा बाजार में इस तरह की घटना को अपराधी अंजाम दे रहे हैं और अब न्यायाधीश को भी अपना निशाना बना रहे हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि पुलिस आखिर कहां सोई हुई है। मुख्यमंत्री के गृह जिले में जब जज सुरक्षित नहीं, तो फिर आम लोगों का क्या होगा। इस घटना से पुलिस के प्रति लोगों में काफी आक्रोश है।

