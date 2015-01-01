पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दोस्त ही बना जान का दुश्मन:औरंगाबाद में युवक ने शराब पीने से मना किया तो दोस्त ने मारी गोली, गंभीर हालत में गया रेफर

औरंगाबाद29 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
  • घायल ने बताया की उसका गौतम मालाकार उसे शराब पीने को कह रहा था और मना करने पर गोली मार दिया
  • नगर थाना के पीछे स्थित पोखरा मुहल्ला की घटना, पुलिस ने कहा आरोपी की तलाश में चल रही है छापेमारी

औरंगाबाद में दिनदहाड़े एक युवक को उसके ही दोस्त ने गोली मार दी। गोली युवक के पंजरी में लगी। पुलिस ने युवक को अपनी गाड़ी से सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। डॉक्टरों ने प्राथमिक उपचार कर घायल को बेहतर इलाज के लिए गया रेफर कर दिया। गोली पंजरी में फंस गई है।

घटना नगर थाना के पीछे स्थित पोखरा मुहल्ला की है, जहां सोमवार को किराए के मकान में रहनेवाले वाले सुनील गुप्ता (30 वर्ष) को उसके साथ रहने वाले एक युवक ने गोली मार दी। घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद युवक फरार हो गया। पुलिस के अनुसार आरोपी की तलाश की जा रही है। कुछ लोगों से भी पूछताछ की जा रही है। मामले में आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

शराब से जुड़ा है मामला

सुनील गुप्ता और गौतम मालाकार दोनों दोस्त हैं। शराब पीने से मना करने पर गौतम ने सुनील को गोली मार दी। हालांकि घटना को लेकर कोई अस्पष्ट कारण निकल कर अभी सामने नही आया है। घायल युवक सुनील ने बताया की गौतम मालाकार उसे शराब पीने को कह रहा था और मना करने पर गोली मार दिया। हालांकि, घटना के बाद चर्चाओं का बाजार गर्म है और लोग अलग-अलग बातें कह रहे हैं। लोगो की मानें तो मामला शराब और जुए से जुड़ा हुआ है। सुनील ने एक पैक शराब पिया और उसके बाद पीने से मना कर दिया। इसी दौरान दोनों में बहस होने लगी और देखते ही देखते बहस खूनी खेल में बदल गया।

मजदूरी करता है सुनील

सदर अस्पताल पहुंची सुनील की चचेरी बहन काजल और देवंती ने बताया कि सुनील पोखरा मुहल्ले में किराए पर रहता है और मजदूरी करता है। उसकी पत्नी छठ करने के लिए अपने बहन के यहां गई थी। बहनों ने बताया की पोखरा मुहल्ला के ही रहने वाले गौतम मालाकार ने सुनील को गोली मारी है।

