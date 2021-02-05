पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Basant Panchami Saraswati Puja 2021; Highest Numbers Of IAS IPS Aspirants From Bihar

डॉक्टर-इंजीनियर भी गढ़ते हैं मां सरस्वती को:IAS-IPS देने में दूसरा राज्य यूं ही नहीं बिहार, प्रतिमा बना रहे यहां MBBS और ECE इंजीनियर

पटना/गया19 मिनट पहलेलेखक: प्रणय प्रियंवद
मां सरस्वती की प्रतिमा बनाते ECE इंजीनियर मयंक। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • पटना के अनीसाबाद स्थित उड़ान टोले में इंजीनियर मयंक पिछले 26 साल से मां सरस्वती की प्रतिमा बना रहे हैं
  • गया रेल अनुमंडल अस्पताल में कार्यरत डॉ. प्रदीप कुमार ने इको फ्रेंडली प्रतिमा अपने हाथों से बनाई

UPSC की सिविल सेवा परीक्षा से IAS-IPS देने में उत्तर प्रदेश के बाद उसकी आधी जनसंख्या वाले बिहार का नंबर है। बिहार में सरकारी शिक्षा की बुरी तस्वीरों से बिल्कुल अलग यह आंकड़े हैं। पिछले साल तक देश में IAS कैडर के 4964 अफसरों में अकेले बिहार से 416 थे। मानें या नहीं, मगर यह आंकड़े इसलिए भी हैं क्योंकि यहां मां सरस्वती की आराधना मन से होती है। MBBS डॉक्टर और इंजीनियर भी मां सरस्वती की प्रतिमा गढ़ते हैं। मन से। इन दोनों की लगन देखिए आप भी-

रेलवे की ड्यूटी से लौट डॉक्टर साहब बना रहे थे प्रतिमा

गया रेल अनुमंडल अस्पताल में कार्यरत डॉ. प्रदीप कुमार ने इको फ्रेंडली प्रतिमा अपने हाथों से बनाई। इनकी बनाई 10 फीट की प्रतिमा अनुग्रह नारायण मगध मेडिकल कॉलेज-अस्पताल में स्थापित हुई है। भास्कर रिपोर्टर ने देखा कि कैसे डॉ. प्रदीप मरीजों को देखने के बाद समय निकाल कर चार से पांच घंटे प्रतिमा बनाने में जुटे हुए थे। वह बताते हैं कि पढ़ाई के दौरान मगध मेडिकल कॉलेज में उनके हाथों से बनी प्रतिमा कई बार स्थापित की जा चुकी हैं।

डॉ. प्रदीप ने इस बार दोस्त के घर में बनाई है प्रतिमा

हर बार की तरह परिसर में जगह नहीं मिली तो बागेश्वरी मोहल्ले में दोस्त के घर पर प्रतिमा तैयार की, लेकिन आस्था में कमी नहीं आने दी। इको फ्रेंडली रखने के लिए मां सरस्वती की प्रतिमा में क्ले मिट्टी, गंगा नदी की मिट्टी का उपयोग किया। लोकल बाजार के खतरनाक केमिकल वाले रंगों का प्रयोग नहीं किया, कोलकाता से इको फ्रेंडली कलर मंगवाया। इसके अलावा मूर्ति में लोहे की कील भी नहीं के बराबर इस्तेमाल की गई, क्योंकि यह कील विसर्जन के बाद पानी में जलीय जीवों को नुकसान पहुंचाती है।

पटना में यह इंजीनियर सिर्फ मां सरस्वती की मूर्ति बनाते हैं

पटना के अनीसाबाद स्थित उड़ान टोले में मयंक पिछले 26 साल से मां सरस्वती की प्रतिमा बना रहे हैं। इसपर बंगाल शैली का प्रभाव है और इसे वह महासरस्वती के रूप में स्थापित करते हैं। मयंक बताते हैं कि प्रतिमा पर कुल 1.3 लाख खर्च आया है। प्रतिमा के साथ पूजा के आयोजन पर करीब 3.5 लाख वह खुद खर्च कर रहे हैं। मयंक इस पूजा को शिशिर नवरात्रा या गुप्त नवरात्रा भी कहते हैं। इन सभी बातों से अलग सबसे खास यह है कि मयंक न तो कुम्हार हैं और ना प्रोफेशनल मूर्तिकार। वे इलेक्ट्रॉनिक एंड कम्युनिकेशन (ECE) इंजीनियर हैं। कभी मूर्तिकार बनने की सोचा भी नहीं, लेकिन मां सरस्वती का आशीर्वाद कहें कि हर साल खुद ही भव्य मूर्ति बनाते हैं और भव्य तरीके से पूजा भी करते हैं।

इंजीनियर मयंक ने हीरे की टिकुली, सोने की बिंदी भी सजाई है

उनकी बनाई इस बार की प्रतिमा 17 फीट ऊंची है। महासरस्वती की इस प्रतिमा के एक तरफ लक्ष्मी और दूसरी तरफ गणेश विराजमान हैं। आठ भुजाओं वाली देवी के हाथ में वीणा के साथ घंटा, शंख, चक्र, मूसल, धनुष और वाण सुसज्जित करने हैं। सरस्वती की मूर्ति में तीसरा नेत्र अमूमन नहीं दिखता है, लेकिन मयंक की बनी मूर्ति में तीसरा नेत्र भी है। नेत्र के नीचे हीरे की टिकुली है। सोने की बिंदी है। मयंक कहते हैं कि महासरस्वती आदिशक्ति हैं इसलिए त्रिनेत्रधारिणी होती हैं। पूरी प्रतिमा को वे मां दुर्गा के रूप में बनाते हैं। देखने वाले सिर्फ वीणा से ही फर्क कर सकते हैं।

