भास्कर स्टिंग:आर्ट्स हो या कामर्स, बिना नीट पास किए ही बनिए डॉक्टर, 60 हजार दीजिए, सप्ताह में मात्र 3 घंटे क्लास और 18 महीने में इलाज शुरू

भागलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सेंटर को-ऑर्डिनेटर राजकुमार शर्मा भास्कर के स्टिंग में कैमरे में कैद। - Dainik Bhaskar
सेंटर को-ऑर्डिनेटर राजकुमार शर्मा भास्कर के स्टिंग में कैमरे में कैद।
  • डॉक्टर बनाने की अवैध फैक्ट्री का खुलासा, दावा ये कि सर्जरी छोड़ सब कुछ एमबीबीएस जैसा कर सकते हैं

ग्रामीण स्वास्थ्य संगठन नाम की एक संस्था खुलेआम डॉक्टर बनाने की अवैध फैक्ट्री चला रही है। मेडिकल कॉलेज में एडमिशन और पढ़ाई के खर्च से लेकर डॉक्टर बनने के बाद दवा और जांच में कमीशन से फायदे का गणित संगठन के एजेंट समझा रहे हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि डॉक्टर बनना है तो एमबीबीएस करने के लिए 40-50 लाख खर्च करने की जरूरत ही नहीं। सब मात्र 60 हजार में हो जाएगा। इस डिग्री के आधार पर क्लीनिक खोलने से लेकर आर्मी व रेलवे में डॉक्टर के रूप में सीधे बहाली का सपना दिखाया जा रहा है। इस मामले का खुलासा तब हुआ जब एसएम कॉलेज की छात्राओं को सरकारी नौकरी (स्वास्थ्य मित्र) देने का झांसा देकर मोटी राशि ऐंठने की जानकारी भास्कर तक पहुंची। संगठन पहले छात्राओं को फोन करता है। उन्हें 18 माह के कोर्स के बारे में समझाया जाता है। बताया जाता है कि कैसे महज 60 हजार खर्च कर वे डॉक्टर बन सकते हैं।

भास्कर टीम ने पूरे मामले को खुफिया कैमरे में कैद किया है। एक छात्रा के साथ भास्कर टीम मौके पर पहुंची तो संगठन की पोल खुल गई। इशाकचक में वसुंधरा कॉम्पलेक्स के बेसमेंट में संगठन की शाखा चला रहे सेंटर को-ऑर्डिनेटर राजकुमार शर्मा ने कहा, हर रविवार तीन घंटे की क्लास कर आप डॉक्टर बन सकती हैं। हर माह 3 लाख से 30 लाख तक की कमाई कर सकती हैं।

यह भी कहा, गांवों में स्वास्थ्य मित्र की बहाली भी ग्रामीण स्वास्थ्य संगठन करता है। आप स्वास्थ्य मित्र भी बन सकती हैं। डायरेक्ट बहाली की बात भी बताई गई। हद तो तब हो गई जब उन्होंने यह कहा कि बिना एमबीबीएस ही डॉक्टर बनाकर आर्मी और रेलवे में भी नौकरी कर सकती हैं। पूरे कोसी-सीमांचल क्षेत्र में भी यह नेटवर्क काम कर रहा है। संगठन का कार्यालय मधेपुरा में भी है।

दावा यह भी: कोर्स को पीएमओ व केंद्र के पांच मंत्रालयों से है मान्यता

फंसाने के लिए बहाली से संबंधित फार्म दिखाया: कोर्स पूरा होने के बाद नौकरी का भरोसा दिलाने के लिए सरकारी पशु चिकित्सक और अन्य पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी का फार्म भी दिखाया। छात्रा से कहा, जब तक आप कोर्स पूरा करेंगी, हम आपकी सीधी बहाली करवा देंगे। बहाली में वैसे भी आपको 200% ज्यादा महत्व मिलेगा। बताया कि सीमाचंल में यह नेटवर्क चलता है। हमारे यहां इस वक्त करीब 75 छात्र भागलपुर जिले से हैं। बांका समेत बाकी जिलों में भी जल्द सेंटर फंक्शनल हो जाएगा। हमारे यहां कोर्स करने के बाद आप तत्काल क्लीनिक खोल सकते हैं। बोर्ड पर आप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र लिख सकते हैं। आप पूरी तरह से एमबीबीएस डॉक्टर की तरह ही प्रैक्टिस कर सकते हैं। बस, यह ध्यान रखना है कि सर्जरी का मामला अगर आए तो आप उसे आगे रेफर कर दें।

डब्ल्चूएचओ का वीडियो दिखाया: ग्रामीण स्वास्थ्य संगठन ने एसएम कॉलेज की जिस छात्रा को फोन कर सरकारी नौकरी देने का झांसा दिया, भास्कर टीम उसी के साथ मौके पर पहुंची। यहां सेंटर को-ऑर्डिनेटर राजकुमार शर्मा संगठन का काम देख रहे थे। उन्होंने पहले तो अपने संगठन की जानकारी दी। फिर डब्ल्चूएचओ का वीडियो दिखाया। इसके बाद उन्होंने कहा, हमें संभावित छात्रों के नंबर बिहार सरकार से मिलते हैं। हमलोग सरकार के साथ मिलकर डॉक्टर की कमी पूरा करेंगे। स्वास्थ्य मित्र की बहाली हमें करनी है। रवि ने 10 रुपए का फार्म भरवा कर फोटो, आधार कार्ड, मार्कशीट समेत सभी डिटेल लिए।

40-50 लाख नहीं हैं तब भी बनिए डॉक्टर: को-ऑर्डिनेटर राजकुमार शर्मा ने छात्रा से कहा, यदि आप एमबीबीएस करते हैं तो 40 लाख रुपए खर्च होंगे। रोज मरीज देखने, दवा और जांच की कमीशन से यह लागत कुछ माह में ही निकल जाती है। कमाई बहुत है, लेकिन ज्यादातर लोगों के पास इतने पैसे नहीं हैं। आपके पास विकल्प है, आपको जो डिप्लोमा हम करवाएंगे, इससे आप डॉक्टर बन जाएंगे। बस आप सर्जरी नहीं कर सकेंगे। 90 प्रतिशत मरीजों को सर्जरी की जरूरत भी नहीं होती। जब सर्जरी का मामला आए तो उसे एमबीबीएस के पास रेफर कर दीजिए। आपको भी महीने में 3 लाख से 30 लाख तक की कमाई हो जाएगी।

कम उम्र से लेकर कम पैसे तक की हर समस्या का समाधान: राजकुमार ने छात्रा से यह भी कहा कि आपको डिप्लोमा कोर्स के लिए 40, 30, 20, 10 या एक लाख रुपए नहीं देने होंगे। सिर्फ 60 हजार ही देना है। हर रविवार तीन घंटे की क्लास करनी होगी। इतने में ही आप डॉक्टर बन जाएंगी। छात्रा ने रवि से कहा, इतने पैसे नहीं दे सकती तो कहा गया- बीपीएल योजना के तहत 18 हजार रुपए में कोर्स हो जाएगा। लेकिन तब आपको 18 माह तक गांव में जाकर घर-घर डाटा जुटाना होगा। सेवा कार्य करना होगा। बताया गया कि छात्रा की उम्र अभी 18 साल नहीं है तो कहा गया कि कोई बात नहीं साथ में कोई भी उसे बहन बनकर सर्टिफाई कर दे।
कोर्स को नीति आयोग व सुप्रीम कोर्ट से मान्यता का दावा: मान्यता के संबंध में पूछे जाने पर संगठन के प्रतिनिधि राजकुमार ने कहा कि ये काफी पावरफुल सर्टिफिकेट है। इसे पीएमओ, भारत सरकार के गृह मंत्रालय, ग्रामीण विकास मंत्रालय, स्वास्थ्य व परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय तथा नीति आयोग से मान्यता प्राप्त है। पाठ्यक्रम को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से भी मान्यता प्राप्त है।

ऊंट और गदहे का फार्मूला भी समझाया: छात्रा को झांसे में लेने के लिए डॉक्टर की अकूत कमाई का गणित समझाया गया कि कैसे 3 से 30 लाख महीने का कमाया जा सकता है। फिर कहा गया, ऊंट बैठेगा तब भी गदहा से ऊंचा ही रहेगा। यानी किसी भी नौकरी से ज्यादा ही कमाईयेगा इसकी तो गारंटी है।

सीधी बात- गुलाम सरवर, हेड ग्रामीण स्वास्थ्य संगठन

ग्रामीण स्वास्थ्य संगठन को सरकार ने स्वास्थ्य मित्र की बहाली का जिम्मा दिया है?
-नहीं, किसी स्टाफ ने ऐसा कहा है तो गलत है। मैं स्टाफ काे डांटूंगा।
आपके डिप्लोमा कोर्स से किसी सरकारी संस्था में नौकरी मिल सकती है?
-नहीं, हमारा कोर्स सरकारी नौकरी में मान्य नहीं है।
आपके कोर्स की मान्यता कहां से है। बिहार सरकार ने दी है?
-नहीं, हम सुप्रीम काेर्ट की गाइडलाइन पर कोर्स चला रहे हैं।
संस्था दावा कर रही है कि सरकार ने स्वास्थ्य मित्र की बहाली के लिए इंटर पास छात्रों के नंबर दिए हैं?
-नंबर सरकार से नहीं मिला है। नंबर बाजार में मिल जाते हैं। काेर्स के लिए काॅल किया जाता है।

