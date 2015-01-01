पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरा में पुलिस बनी एग्जामिनर:B.ED परीक्षा के दौरान छात्रों के हंगामे के बाद वीक्षकों ने परीक्षा लेने से हाथ खड़े कर दिये तो पुलिस निभा रही उनकी ड्यूटी

आरा5 मिनट पहले
आरा के महाराजा कॉलेज में B.ED प्रथम सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा में छात्रों ने किया हंगामा।
  • आरा के महाराजा कॉलेज में चल रही है B.ED प्रथम सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा
  • पहले दिन हो गया था पेपर लीक, दूसरे दिन वीक्षकों ने खड़ा कर दिया है बखेड़ा

आरा के महाराजा कॉलेज में दूसरे दिन भी B.ED की परीक्षा नहीं हुई। पहले दिन पेपर लीक के बाद परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा का बहिष्कार कर दिया था। इस दौरान उन्होंने जम कर हंगामा किया। छात्रों के हंगामे से डरे वीक्षकों ने दूसरे दिन की परीक्षा का बहिष्कार कर दिया। उन्होंने जब परीक्षा लेने से इनकार कर दिया तो मजबूरन पुलिस को ही एग्जामिनर की ड्यूटी निभानी पड़ी।

परीक्षार्थी 10 बजे से करते रहे परीक्षा का इंतजार
हंगामे के दूसरे दिन B.ED परीक्षा का वीक्षकों ने बहिष्कार कर दिया। परीक्षार्थियों के हंगामे के बाद वे अपनी सुरक्षा की गुहार लगा रहे हैं। आरा के महाराजा कॉलेज में दूसरे दिन भी B.ED की परीक्षा नहीं हुई, जबकि समय पर परीक्षार्थी केंद्र पर पहुंच चुके थे। नाराज परीक्षार्थियों में कॉलेज प्रशासन को लेकर जबर्दस्त आक्रोश दिख रहा है।

SDPO के नेतृत्व में पुलिस ने सेंटर पर बांटे प्रश्नपत्र
महाराजा कॉलेज में वीक्षकों के परीक्षा बहिष्कार के बाद भोजपुर पुलिस ने छात्रों के भविष्य को देखते हुए वीक्षक की भूमिका निभाई। सदर SDPO पंकज रावत के नेतृत्व में पुलिस ने सेंटर पर प्रश्नप्रत्र बांटे। इसके बाद B.ED की प्रथम सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा शुरू हुई। B.Ed की परीक्षा 10 बजे से होनी थी। वीक्षकों के बहिष्कार के कारण 2 घंटे लेट से भोजपुर पुलिस की निगरानी में अब परीक्षा हो रही है।

क्या हुआ था पहले दिन की परीक्षा में
महाराजा कॉलेज आरा में B.ED प्रथम सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा के दौरान पेपर लीक हो गया। 10:21 बजे छात्रों के मोबाइल पर प्रश्नपत्र आ गया। इसके बाद परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा का बहिष्कार कर दिया। परीक्षार्थियों को कहना था कि किसी कॉलेज ने पैसा देकर सेंटर मैनेज कराया है। उस कॉलेज के 10-15 लड़के परीक्षा केंद्र पर गए और मोबाइल देखकर परीक्षा देने लगे। इससे आक्रोशित अन्य परीक्षार्थियों ने उन्हें भगा दिया और परीक्षा का बहिष्कार कर खूब हंगामा किया।

