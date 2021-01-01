पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bhagalpur Babarganj Clash Today Update; Two Injured After Clash Erupts Between 2 Groups

मारपीट के बीच बमबाजी:भागलपुर के बबरगंज में दो गुटों के बीच हो रही थी मारपीट, किसी ने फेंक दिया बम, 1 का उड़ा पैर, दूसरा घायल

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
अस्पताल में घायल 14 साल का मोहम्मद सुहैल। - Dainik Bhaskar
अस्पताल में घायल 14 साल का मोहम्मद सुहैल।

भागलपुर के बबरगंज थाना इलाके में दो गुटों के बीच बमबाजी हुई है, जिसमें एक 14 साल के बच्चे का पैर उड़ गया, जबकि एक और शख्स घायल हो गया है। घटना अलीगंज के कटघर इलाके की है। बमबाजी के बाद इलाके में दहशत का माहौल बना हुआ है।

परिजनों ने पहुंचाया अस्पताल

14 साल के मोहम्मद सुहैल का बायां पैर बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गया। पैर के तलवे से लेकर जांघ तक पट्टियां लगाई गई। उसके चाचा मोहम्मद रहमत ने बताया कि दोपहर के 3:30 बजे सुहैल खाना खाकर अपने काम पर जा रहा था। इसी दौरान अलीगंज के कटघर में सड़क पर ही 20 से 25 लड़के आपस में मारपीट कर रहे थे। मारपीट के दौरान एक शख्स ने बम फेंक दिया, जिससे बगल से गुजर रहे सुहैल का पैर जख्मी हो गया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही परिजन घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गए और उसे मायागंज अस्पताल में इलाज के लिए भर्ती करवाया। इस बमबाजी में कटघर मोहल्ले का ही 19 साल का शिवम भी घायल हुआ है। उसने कहा कि घर से निकलकर बाहर आया तो कुछ लड़कों के बीच मारपीट हो रही थी। सड़क किनारे खड़ा होकर यह देखना लगा, तभी किसी ने बम फेंक दिया, जिसमें घायल हो गया।

