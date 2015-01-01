पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भागलपुर:मां काली पूजन और विसर्जन में नहीं बजेगा लाउडस्पीकर, मेला-तोरण द्वार भी नहीं बनेगा

भागलपुर21 मिनट पहले
  • कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर 5 बिंदुओं की गाइडलाइन जारी
  • शांति समिति की बैठक में हुआ निर्णय

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव सम्पन्न होने के बाद भागलपुर में समाहरणालय स्थित समीक्षा भवन में काली पूजा और छठ पर्व के आयोजन बिंदु पर विचार विमर्श करने के लिए जिलाधिकारी प्रणव कुमार की अध्यक्षता में जिला स्तरीय शांति समिति की बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। इस बैठक में एसएसपी आशीष भारती, नगर आयुक्त जे. प्रियदर्शनी, उप विकास आयुक्त सुनील कुमार, अपर समाहर्ता राजेश झा राजा, अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी आशीष नारायण, जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी फिरोज अख्तर सहित अन्य पदाधिकारी, विभिन्न पूजा समिति और शांति समिति के सदस्य उपस्थित थे|

बैठक में डीएम प्रणव कुमार ने कोरोना के इस काल मे सभी लोगों को सहयोग करने की अपील करते हुए कहा कि हाल के दिनों में कोविड 19 संक्रमण में कमी दर्ज की गई है, फिर भी संक्रमण का खतरा अभी टला नहीं है। संक्रमण से बचने के लिए निर्धारित प्रोटोकॉल का पालन नहीं होने की स्थिति में मामले बढ़ सकते हैं, इसलिए सावधानी जरूरी है। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि काली पूजा के आयोजन या विसर्जन के दौरान कोरोना के वायरस संक्रमण न हो, इसके लिए यह जरूरी है कि मास्क धारण करें, दो गज दूरी का पालन करें एवं अन्य सरकारी निर्देशों का अनिवार्य रूप से पालन करें और करवाएं।

उन्होंने कहा कि आपलोगों ने अब तक जिस तरह से सहयोग किया है उसी तरह काली पूजा में भी आपका सहयोग अपेक्षित है। इस कोरोना काल मे जनसहयोग ही हमारा बल है। उन्होंने कहा कि जिस तरह हिंदुओं के महापर्व दुर्गापूजा को सादगी और सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करते हुए मनाया गया, उसी तरह कालीपर्व को भी मनाएं। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि आपलोग रात्रि 11 बजे तक मां काली की प्रतिमा को विसर्जन के लिए स्टेशन चौक पर पहुँचे। फिर स्टेशन चौक से प्रतिमा को लेकर काली पूजा महासमिति के लोग बिना कहीं रुके विसर्जन घाट तक पहुचें।

मौके पर मौजूद काली पूजा महासमिति के प्रवक्ता गिरीश चन्द्र भगत ने कहा कि पूजा के दौरान और पूजा के पश्चात जिला प्रशासन द्वारा जारी किए गए गाइडलाइंस का पूर्ण रूप से पालन होगा| हालांकि उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि अभी तक प्रतिमा विसर्जन को लेकर संशय की स्थिति बनी हुई है, लेकिन प्रतिमा मुशहरी घाट पर ही विसर्जित होने की उम्मीद है| शांति समिति के बैठक में उपस्थित लोगों ने डीएम के निर्देशों का अक्षरशः पालन करने पर अपनी सहमति जताई है।

क्या होगा, क्या नहीं होगा :

  • मेला का आयोजन नहीं किया जाएगा।
  • ध्वनि विस्तारक यंत्र का प्रयोग नहीं किया जाएगा।
  • तोरण द्वार नहीं बनाया जाएगा।
  • सार्वजनिक स्थल पर मास्क धारण करना जरूरी।
  • पूजा समिति द्वारा पर्याप्त मात्रा में सैनिटाईजर की व्यवस्था करना जरूरी।
