पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bhagalpur Firing Update, Bihar Crime News; Four People Of Same Family Injured Over Land Dispute

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विवाद:जमीन पर कब्जा को लेकर कई राउंड फायरिंग, एक ही परिवार के 4 लोग घायल, दहशत में लोग

भागलपुर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गोलीबारी के बाद अस्पताल में घायलों के परिजन से पूछताछ करती पुलिस।
  • इस साल 3 मार्च को पीड़ित परिवार के एक सदस्य की कर दी गई थी हत्या
  • घायलों को मायागंज अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है

भागलपुर के इस्माइलपुर थाना क्षेत्र में जमीन कब्जा को लेकर गोलीबारी हुई है। इसमें एक ही परिवार के चार लोग घायल हो गए हैं। मामला कमलाकुंड गांव का है। वारदात के बाद गांव में दहशत का माहौल है। पीड़ित परिवार अपराधियों से काफी डरा हुआ है।

इस वारदात में चन्द्र किशोर यादव सहित उनके तीन पुत्र सुमन यादव,राकेश यादव और कारे लाल यादव घायल हो गए हैं। सुमन यादव को पेट मे गोली लगी है, राकेश यादव और चन्द्र किशोर यादव को हाथ में, जबकि कारे लाल को उसके सिर को गोली छूते हुए निकल लगी। फिलहाल सभी का इलाज माया गंज अस्पताल में चल रहा है।

जमीन विवाद में गोलीबारी के बाद घायल लोग।
जमीन विवाद में गोलीबारी के बाद घायल लोग।

क्या है मामला
घायल राकेश यादव का कहना है कि इनका इस्माइलपुर के दियारा क्षेत्र में 16 बीघा जमीन है, जिसपर ये लोग खेती करते हैं। इस जमीन को सागर यादव कब्जा करने के लिए एक साल से लगातार कोशिश करता आ रहा है। मंगलवार की सुबह करीब 10-11 बजे सागर यादव, मनोज यादव, अनुज यादव सहित करीब 10 लोग हथियार के साथ खेत पर आ धमके। खेत से बाहर निकलने को लेकर विवाद हो गया। इसके बाद हथियारबंद बदमाशों ने गोलीबारी शुरू कर दी, जिसमे पिता-पुत्र सहित चार लोग घायल हो गए।
भाई की हो चुकी है हत्या
घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गई है। सभी को इलाज कराने के लिए मायागंज अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। इस साल के 3 मार्च को भी गोलीबारी की गई थी। इसमें घायल राकेश यादव के भाई अजय यादव को गोली से छलनी कर दिया था। इस मामले में पप्पू यादव, मुकेश यादव, विकास यादव सहित कुल 6 आदमी नामजद किये गए थे, जिसमें 3 लोग जेल में हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंBSF से बर्खास्त तेजबहादुर की अर्जी सुप्रीम कोर्ट से खारिज, मोदी के खिलाफ भरा था पर्चा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें