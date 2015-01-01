पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  • Bhagalpur Road Accident, Bihar Update; Mother Son Dead In Collision Between Bike & Mahindra Bolero

भागलपुर:सुल्तानगंज से कांवरिया का कपड़ा लाने गए बाइक सवार एक मां-बेटे को बोलेरो ने मारी टक्कर, मौके पर हुई मौत

भागलपुर22 मिनट पहले
भागलपुर में बाइक सवार मां-बेटे की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत हो गई।
  • इधर भागलपुर में ही छठ करके ससुराल लौट रही एक महिला की मौत हो गई
  • घटना सन्हौला थाना क्षेत्र की

भागलपुर में बाइक से घर लौट रहे एक मां-बेटे को बोलेरो ने टक्कर मार दी, जिसमें दोनों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। घटना नाथनगर थाना क्षेत्र के मिर्जा चौक की है, जहां दोनों बाबा धाम के लिए कांवरिया का कपड़ा लेने बाइक से भागलपुर आ रहे थे। मृतक सुल्तानगंज थाना क्षेत्र के अबजोगन निवासी शिबू साह की पत्नी बेबी देवी (48 साल) और उनके पुत्र आकाश कुमार (22 साल) हैं।

परिजनों ने बताया कि शिबू शाह की सुल्तानगंज में दो दुकान है, जहां एक दुकान पर वह खुद बैठते हैं तो दूसरी दुकान उनके पुत्र आकाश ही चलाते थे। कांवरिया का कपड़ा लेने जब वह बाइक से आ रहे थे तो मिर्जा चौक के पास बोलेरो ने पीछे से जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर इतनी भीषण थी कि दोनों की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। स्थानीय लोगों ने दोनों को मायागंज अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया लेकिन डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृतक घोषित कर दिया। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस पहुंची और मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।

भागलपुर में ही छठ करके अपने ससुराल बैजनाथपुर लौट रही एक महिला की मौत हो गई। परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है।
छठ करके मायके से ससुराल लौट रही महिला की मौत

इधर, भागलपुर से ही एक महिला के मौत की सूचना आ रही है। घटना सन्हौला थाना क्षेत्र की है, जहां मायके से छठ करके ससुराल जा रही महिला की बाइक से गिरने से मौत हो गई। मृतक की पहचान संदोखर थाना क्षेत्र के बैजनाथपुर निवासी श्रीधर सिंह की 45 वर्षीय पत्नी उषा देवी के रूप में की गई है। परिजनों ने बताया कि वह छठ में अपने मायके बांका जिला के रजौन खैरा गांव आई हुई थी। छठ संपन्न होने के बाद सोमवार की शाम को जब वह अपने अपने भतीजे ज्ञानी और पुत्र अंकित के साथ अपने ससुराल बैजनाथपुर जा रही थी तभी सन्हौला से 1 किलोमीटर पहले ही बाइक पर उसे चक्कर आने लगे। चक्कर आने की वजह से वह बाइक से गिर गईं और बेहोश हो गईं। आनन-फानन में उनके पुत्र अंकित और भतीजा ज्ञानी ने उन्हें स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से मायागंज अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया जहां आज सुबह इलाज के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई। फिलहाल अस्पताल प्रबंधन कोविड-19 की जांच कराने के बाद पोस्टमार्टम कराने की प्रक्रिया में जुट गई है।

