RJD को बिहार के साथी ने केरल में दिया झटका:बंगाल में दीदी ने साथ नहीं लिया, केरल में 23 वर्षों से RJD फिर भी कांग्रेस साथ लेने को तैयार नहीं

पटना10 मिनट पहले
तेजस्वी यादव। - Dainik Bhaskar
तेजस्वी यादव।
  • बंगाल चुनाव के लिए आसनसोल और तिनसुकिया में होगी तेजस्वी की सभा
  • असम में AIUDF,CPI, CPM और कांग्रेस के साथ होगा RJD का गठबंधन

बंगाल चुनाव में तृणमूल कांग्रेस के साथ RJD चाह कर भी अपना गठबंधन नहीं बना पाई है। ममता बनर्जी ने बिहार की सबसे बड़ी पार्टी को वहां कोई तरजीह नहीं दी है। राजद के नेता कह रहे हैं कि हम सीटों के लिए नहीं, बल्कि भाजपा को रोकने के लिए वहां राजनीति कर रहे हैं, लेकिन इस बीच एक खबर यह भी है कि केरल में चुनाव लड़ने की कोशिश में जुटी RJD को वहां कांग्रेस ही साथ में लेने को तैयार नहीं है, जबकि बिहार में कांग्रेस महागठबंधन के साथ है।

केरल से परेशानी लेकर दो RJD नेता पहुंचे पटना
केरल में RJD के स्टेट कॉर्डिनेटर थॉमस जोसेफ इन दिनों पटना में हैं। पार्टी के वाइस प्रेसीडेंट चेरियन पी. लॉब भी उनके साथ हैं। दोनों ने मंगलवार को पार्टी के प्रदेश कार्यालय में प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जगदानंद सिंह और राष्ट्रीय महासचिव श्याम रजक से मिलकर बात की। दोनों तेजस्वी यादव से भी मुलाकात करेंगे। केरल के दोनों नेताओं ने वहां की रणनीति पर विस्तार से विमर्श किया।

केरल के 15 जिलों में RJD का संगठन मजबूत
चेरियन पी लॉब ने भास्कर को बताया कि केरल में कोई एक-दो साल से नहीं, बल्कि वहां पिछले 23 सालों से RJD का संगठन है। केरल के 15 जिलों में RJD का संगठन मजबूत है। इसके बावजूद कांग्रेस RJD को अपने गठबंधन में शामिल नहीं कर रही है। हम चाहते हैं कि RJD के बड़े नेता इस गतिरोध को दूर करें। कहा कि हम तेजस्वी यादव से मिलकर सारी बात बताने आए हैं। उसके बाद उनका जैसा निर्देश होगा, हम वहां उसी अनुसार कदम बढ़ाएंगे।

सिद्दीकी और श्याम 3 राज्यों की यात्रा पर निकलेंगे
राष्ट्रीय महासचिव श्याम रजक ने भास्कर को बताया कि वे खुद और वरिष्ठ नेता अब्दुलबारी सिद्दीकी गोवाहाटी, कोलकाता और उसके बाद केरल की यात्रा पर जल्द निकलेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि 20 फरवरी के बाद दोनों निकलेंगे। तिनसुकिया और आसनसोल में तेजस्वी यादव सभा करेंगे, उसकी तैयारी भी देखनी है। असम के बारे में बताया कि वहां AIUDF,CPI, CPM और कांग्रेस के साथ राजद का गठबंधन बन रहा है। केरल में अप्रैल माह में चुनाव होना है। जगदानंद सिंह ने कहा कि केरल में पहली गैर कांग्रेस, सोशलिस्ट सरकार बनी थी। पढ़े-लिखे राज्यों में पहले सोशलिस्ट और कम्युनिस्ट सरकारें ही हुआ करती थीं, भाजपा कहीं थी भी नहीं।

