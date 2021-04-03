पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहार के 36,820 किसानों को वापस करनी होगी राशि:किसान सम्मान निधि योजना के लिए आयोग्य माना गया, सरकार को लौटाने होंगे 32 करोड़ 74 लाख रुपए

बिहार के 36 हजार 820 किसानों को किसान सम्मान निधि योजना के तहत मिली राशि वापस लौटानी होगी। राज्य के कृषि विभाग ने सभी जिला कृषि पदाधिकारियों को पत्र लिखकर कुल 32 करोड़ 74 लाख 06 हजार की राशि वापस मांगी है। असल में इन 36 हजार 820 किसानों को किसान सम्मान निधि योजना के लिए आयोग्य माना गया है और आयोग्य होने के बावजूद जिन किसानों के खाते में राशि का भुगतान हो चुका है और उन्हें यह राशि वापस सरकार को लौटानी होगी।

किन किसानों को माना गया है अयोग्य

  • बहुत से किसानों को यह नहीं मालूम कि अगर उनके परिवार में कोई आयकरदाता है, तो इस योजना का लाभ उन्हें नहीं मिलेगा। परिवार का आशय पति-पत्नी और अवयस्क बच्चे से है। यानी पति या पत्नी में से किसी ने भी पिछले साल इनकम टैक्स भरा है, तो उन्हें इस योजना का लाभ नहीं मिलेगा।
  • वे जो लोग खेती की जमीन का इस्तेमाल कृषि कार्य की जगह दूसरे कार्यों में कर रहे हैं उन्हें भी इसके योग्य नहीं माना गया।
  • बहुत से किसान जो दूसरों के खेतों पर किसानी का काम तो करते हैं, लेकिन खेत के मालिक नहीं होते, वे भी इस योजना का लाभ नहीं उठा सकते।
  • अगर खेत किसी के पिता या दादा के नाम है तब भी वह इस योजना का फायदा नहीं उठा सकता।
  • अगर कोई खेती की जमीन का मालिक है, लेकिन वह सरकारी कर्मचारी है या रिटायर हो चुका हो, मौजूदा या पूर्व सांसद, विधायक, मंत्री या किसी संवैधानिक पद पर है या प्रोफेशनल रजिस्टर्ड डॉक्टर, इंजीनियर, वकील या चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट है तो उसे भी किसान सम्मान निधि योजना का लाभ नहीं मिलेगा।
  • अगर कोई व्यक्ति खेत का मालिक है, लेकिन उसे 10,000 रुपये महीने से अधिक पेंशन मिलती है तो वह भी इस योजना का लाभार्थी नहीं हो सकता।

कृषि निदेशक के खाते में करना होगा वापस

अयोग्य किसानों को मिली राशि की वापसी कृषि निदेशक, बिहार, पटना के खाते में स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया बैंक में करना होगा। जिस खाता संख्या में राशि वापस करनी है वह है 38269533475, वहीं इसका IFSC कोड SBIN0006379 है।

नहीं किया वापस तो होगी कानूनी कार्रवाई

पूरे देश के अबतक 20 लाख 48 हजार किसानों को अयोग्‍य लाभार्थी माना गया है और उनके खाते में 1,364 करोड़ रुपये जमा किए गए हैं। सबसे ज्‍यादा अयोग्‍य लाभार्थी 4 लाख 74 हजार पंजाब के किसान हैं। इसके बाद उत्तर प्रदेश, गुजरात और महाराष्‍ट्र के किसान हैं। सभी राज्य सरकारों ने अब अयोग्य लाभार्थियों को भुगतान की गई राशि वसूलने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। पैसा वापस नहीं करने पर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

बिहार के 40 लाख किसानों को अबतक नहीं मिला लाभ

किसान सम्मान निधि योजना की छठी किस्त में बिहार के करीब 75 लाख 76 हजार किसानों को इस योजना का लाभ मिल चुका है। केन्द्र सरकार हर चार महीने पर 2 हजार रुपये की राशि किसानों के खाते में देती है। बिहार के किसानों को केन्द्र सरकार की तरफ से अब तक 5 हजार 983 करोड़ की राशि दी जा चुकी है। विभाग के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक बिहार में करीब 1 करोड़ 16 लाख रजिस्टर्ड किसान हैं। इन आंकड़ों के नजरिये से देखें तो बिहार के करीब 40 लाख किसान अब भी इस योजना का लाभ नहीं ले पा रहे हैं।

