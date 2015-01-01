पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेखौफ अपराधी:आरा में कोर्ट से घर जा रहे वकील को मारी गोली, वकील की हालत गंभीर, अस्पताल में भर्ती

आरा10 मिनट पहले
आरा में अपराधियों ने वकील को मारी गोली।

आरा में बेखौफ अपराधियों ने एक वकील को गोली मार दी है। बताया जाता है कि वकील कोर्ट से घर जा रहे थे, इसी बीच अपराधियों ने उन पर गोली चलाई है। गोली लगने से वकील की हालत गंभीर है। उन्हें गंभीर अवस्था में अस्पताल लाया गया है।

हथियार लहराते हुए भाग खड़े हुए अपराधी
वकील को गोली मार कर अपराधी हथियार लहराते हुए भाग खड़े हुए। यह घटना नगर थाना क्षेत्र के सुंदर नगर मुहल्ले की है। वकील को गोली मारने की घटना से मुहल्ले में दहशत का माहौल है। घटना की सूचना पर एसपी हॉस्पीटल पहुंचे। खबर अपडेट हो रही है।

