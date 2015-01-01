पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सड़क दुर्घटना:छपरा में अनियंत्रित एंबुलेंस पोल से टकरा कर पलट गई, मौके पर हुई चालक की मौत

छपरा12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छपरा में सड़क दुर्घटना में चालक की मौके पर मौत हो गई।
  • घटना छपरा नगर थाना क्षेत्र की है
  • पुलिस ने एंबुलेंस जब्त किया

छपरा शहर में डाक बंगला रोड पर देर रात एक अनियंत्रित एंबुलेंस के पलटने से चालक की मौत हो गई। घटना नगर थाना क्षेत्र की है, जहां चालक खाली एंबुलेंस घर लेकर जा रहा था। अनियंत्रित होने के कारण एंबुलेंस एक पोल से जा टकराई और पुल टूटते ही पलट गई। हादसे में चालक की तत्काल मौत हो गई।

चालक दहियावां निवासी शिव कुमार सिंह का पुत्र था। मृतक की पहचान 25 वर्षीय सचिन सिंह के रूप में की गई है। सूचना के बाद नगर थाना पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को कब्जे में ले लिया। मंगलवार की सुबह छपरा सदर अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम कराने के बाद परिजनों को सौंप दिया। वहीं, एंबुलेंस को पुलिस ने जब्त कर लिया है.

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजिनपिंग, पुतिन, बोल्सोनोरो और अर्दोआन ने बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें