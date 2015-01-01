पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Bihar Arms Smuggling Racket Update, Crime News; Doctor Caught By Gopalganj Police

डॉक्टरी से घर खर्च नहीं चला तो करने लगा तस्करी:होम्योपैथ के डॉक्टर को पुलिस ने हथियार के साथ किया गिरफ्तार, पूछताछ में उगला इस धंधे में उतरने का राज

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
गोपालगंज में झोलाछाप डॉक्टर के पास से बरामद हथियार और कारतूस।
  • पुलिस ने वाहन चेकिंग के दौरान हथियारों के साथ किया गिरफ्तार
  • होम्योपैथ के डॉक्टर के पास से दो कट्‌टे और पांच कारतूस बरामद

गोपालगंज में हथियारों की तस्करी करते हुए एक झोलाछाप डॉक्टर को पकड़ा गया है। उसके पास से दो कट्‌टे और पांच कारतूस बरामद हुए हैं। होम्योपैथ की प्रैक्टिस करते-करते कैसे हथियारों की तस्करी के धंधे में आ गया, इसका राज भी उसने उगला। पुलिस को दिए बयान में उसने बताया कि डॉक्टरी से घर का खर्चा सही से नहीं चल पाता था, इसलिए उसने अपराध का रास्ता चुना।

मीरगंज पुलिस सबया पिकेट के निकट वाहन चेकिंग अभियान चला रही थी। वाहनों की चेकिंग के दौरान एक बाइक सवार को पुलिस ने रोका। पुलिस ने उस बाइक सवार को वाहन की तलाशी देने की बात कही तो उसने खुद को होम्योपैथी डॉक्टर बताते हुए जाने देने का आग्रह किया। इस पर पुलिस ने कहा कि वाहन चेकिंग के बाद चले जाना। इसी बात को लेकर दोनों के बीच कुछ देर कहासुनी भी हुई, लेकिन पुलिस जिद पर अड़ी रही। आखिरकार पुलिस ने वाहन की जांच की तो उसमें से दो कट्‌टे और पांच कारतूस बरामद हुए। इस पर पुलिस ने बाइक सवार झोलाछाप होम्योपैथी डॉक्टर कृष्णा ठाकुर उर्फ गुटुन को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस उससे और पूछताछ कर रही है।

बेगूसराय में पुलिस ने भारी मात्रा में किया अवैध हथियार बरामद।
बेगूसराय में अवैध हथियार के साथ तस्कर गिरफ्तार
दूसरी ओर बेगूसराय में स्थानीय पुलिस और STF ने संयुक्त रूप से छापेमारी कर तस्कर ओम प्रकाश कुमार को अवैध हथियारों के साथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया। यह गिरफ्तारी जीरो माइल थाना क्षेत्र के जीरोमाइल गोलंबर के पास से हुई है। ओमप्रकाश कुमार हथियार लेकर किसी को सप्लाई करने आया था। इस बात की सूचना पुलिस को लग चुकी थी। इसलिए STF और बेगूसराय पुलिस ने पहले से ही जाल बिछा रखा था। ओमप्रकाश जैसे ही जीरोमाइल पहुंचा, पुलिस ने गोलंबर के पास घेराबंदी कर उसे हथियारों के साथ दबोच लिया। ओमप्रकाश के पास से 4 पिस्टल, 55 जिंदा कारतूस, 3 मैगजीन और एक मोबाइल बरामद किए गए हैं।

