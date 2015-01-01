पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वोटर्स परेशान:आसपास हैं कई स्कूल फिर भी एक छोटे से विद्यालय में बना दिए 5 बूथ, वोटर्स की लगी लंबी लाइन

सीतामढ़ी18 मिनट पहले
सीतामढ़ी के रीगा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के मतदान केंद्र पर परेशान लोग।
  • रीगा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के कपरौल में मतदाताओं को हो रही परेशानी
  • बूथ संख्या 71क पर सुबह से ही वोटिंग के लिए लग गई लंबी लाइन

सीतामढ़ी का प्राथमिक विद्यालय कपरौल सड़क से सटा है। विद्यालय का कैंपस काफी छोटा है। स्कूल की बाउंड्री भी सड़क से सटी है और उसके सटे ही कमरे हैं। इस छोटे से विद्यालय में 5 बूथ बना दिए गए हैं जिससे मतदाताओं की मुश्किल बढ़ गई है। सुबह 5 बजे से ही वोटिंग के लिए मतदाता लाइन में लग गए हैं। यहां 7 बजे तक एक किमी लंबी लाइन लग गई थी। रीगा विधानसभा क्षेत्र की बूथ संख्या 71 क पर सुबह से ही वोटिंग के लिए लंबी लाइन लग गई।

आसपास के गांवों में नहीं है बूथ प्राथमिक विद्यालय कपरौल के आसपास कई विद्यालय हैं लेकिन वहां बूथ नहीं बनाया गया है। आसपास के गावों के लोगों का कहना है कि बूथ दूर बनाने से परेशानी हो रही है। सुबह 5 बजे से लाइन में लगे लोगों को समस्या है कि यहां 7 बजकर 11 बजे तक वोटिंग नहीं हो पाई थी।

